Brent Hinds Dies at 51: Ex-Mastodon Guitarist Killed in Atlanta Motorcycle Accident

Brent Hinds, former guitarist and founding member of the heavy metal band Mastodon, tragically died on Wednesday, August 20, after a motorcycle accident in Atlanta. He was 51 years old.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Hinds was riding a Harley-Davidson near downtown Atlanta when a BMW SUV, driven by a woman, failed to yield while turning left at an intersection.

The SUV collided with Hinds, who was found unresponsive at the scene around 11:35 pm Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly after arrival, NY Times said. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Mastodon confirmed the heartbreaking news on their official Instagram page, writing, "We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief ... last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident."

The band expressed their deep sorrow and sent condolences to Hinds' family, friends, and fans. They asked for privacy during this difficult time.

RIP Brent Hinds

of Mastodon

Who passed away after an SUV failed to yield and hit him while on his motorcycle.

He was only 51. Condolences to his family 🙏🏻😞 pic.twitter.com/h1X89sl7na — 🤘🏻🎶Decades Of ROCK✌🏻🦇 (@Rockdecades) August 21, 2025

Brent Hinds Cofounded Mastodon, Shaping Heavy Metal Since 2000

Brent Hinds cofounded Mastodon in 2000 in Atlanta alongside Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor.

Over 25 years, the band became one of the most respected groups in heavy metal, known for their complex music and creative lyrics.

According to Billboard, they earned nine albums on the Billboard 200 chart, with several reaching the top 10, including "The Hunter (2011)," "Once More 'Round the Sun (2014)," and "Emperor of Sand (2017)."

The band also won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2018 for their song "Sultan's Curse."

Earlier this year, Mastodon announced that Hinds was leaving the band after a long partnership. The band's statement said the decision was mutual, but Hinds later commented on social media, saying he was "kicked out" for being himself.

Born on January 16, 1974, in Birmingham, Alabama, William Brent Hinds was known for his powerful guitar skills and unique voice.

He was a driving force behind Mastodon's signature sound and creative vision. His work on albums like Leviathan, a concept album based on Moby-Dick, helped make the band a leader in modern metal music.

The loss of Brent Hinds is deeply felt in the music world. Mastodon described him as a "creative force" who touched many hearts with his music.