Young Thug's Alleged 'Rat' Moment Exposed in Viral Interrogation Audio— Did He Snitch on Peewee Roscoe?

Young Thug, the rapper, has been going viral on social media since a previously recorded interrogation audio came back and seemed to have him mentioning Peewee Roscoe, bringing more controversy to his long-rumored beef with rapper Gunna.

The video, which circulated on X (formerly Twitter) this week, is said to be taken from a two-hour interrogation that originally appeared close to two years ago.

Young Thug is facing backlash after a two-hour interrogation surfaced in which he namedropped Peewee Roscoe, among other things. pic.twitter.com/JGIAZf4iRh — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 27, 2025

Roscoe, a YSL associate, was charged in 2015 with reportedly firing shots at Lil Wayne's tour bus.

Per fan account ThuggerDaily, the recording first surfaced online back in 2023 and was then shared anew by DJ Akademiks.

Even though it's old, the re-shared material has renewed calls for Young Thug, who hasn't publicly addressed the situation, to be called out.

Social media users were swift to point out what they perceived as hypocrisy, considering Young Thug's prior condemnation of Gunna during the YSL RICO trial.

A user on X posted: "Young thug ratted and he went so hard on gunna despite him not doing anything against him." Another noted: "So he ain't mad at gunna no more. He can't be after this."

Other users also brought up Thug's previous words from a July post where he stated: "If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin." Even though Thug has scarcely explicitly mentioned Gunna, supporters have taken such comments as veiled shots at him.

The conflict started back in December 2022 when Gunna was freed from jail after he took an Alford plea in the YSL RICO trial. His move stoked rumors that he had worked with authorities, although Gunna denied them.

btw just found out the bloggers paid the channel to take down the original interrogation video from 2 years ago so they could repost it and make it seem new 🤦‍♂️ 😂 😂 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) August 27, 2025

In a statement then, Gunna explained himself. "While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," he stated.

"I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL."

The revived interrogation clip adds another layer to the entwined tensions in the YSL camp, with the fans still arguing over loyalty, legal moves, and public opinion regarding the Atlanta rap collective.