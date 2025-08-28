Selena Gomez Brings Back Taylor Swift's Iconic Love Quote as Best Friends Celebrate Engagements

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are both preparing to walk down the aisle, and fans are loving how their friendship has come full circle.

This week, Gomez resurfaced an old exchange with Swift that feels especially meaningful now that the two stars are celebrating engagements at the same time.

Back in 2009, Gomez tweeted about a sweet conversation she had with two young kids while filming "Ramona and Beezus" in Canada, JustJared said.

"Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That's what love supposed to be. Truly amazing, I'm never leaving Canada," she wrote at the time.

Swift's response struck a chord then, and it resonates even more today. "Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too," Swift replied.

Selena Gomez shows love for best friend Taylor Swift’s engagement:



“When bestie gets engaged 🥰” pic.twitter.com/QmTeMdbzvj — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 27, 2025

On Wednesday, Gomez reshared Swift's words on Instagram, just days after hosting her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas.

The Only Murders in the Building star is set to marry music producer Benny Blanco, who proposed in late 2024.

Meanwhile, Swift confirmed her own engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce earlier this week, posting photos from their engagement shoot.

The resurfaced tweets highlight the pair's long friendship, which dates back to their teenage years.

At the time Gomez posted her original tweet, she was working on her breakout movie role, while Swift was quickly rising in country music.

According to DailyMail, the timing also aligned with their much-publicized romances with Nick and Joe Jonas, who introduced the two singers to each other.

Interestingly, one of the nine-year-olds Gomez mentioned in her 2009 tweet was likely actress Joey King, who was her co-star in "Ramona and Beezus."

Just two years later, Swift cast King in her "Mean" music video. Fast forward to 2023, King was a guest at Swift's "Eras Tour" in Kansas City — the same weekend Kelce famously tried to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet.