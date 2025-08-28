Sting Faces Lawsuit From Police Members Over Songwriting Credits and Royalty Payments

Sting is facing a lawsuit from former Police bandmates Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland, who argue they were excluded from songwriting credits and denied royalties for the group's biggest hit, "Every Breath You Take."

The lawsuit was brought to London's High Court, listing Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, along with his company, Magnetic Publishing, as the defendants, RollingStone said.

Summers and Copeland argue they were unfairly excluded from recognition on the 1983 track, which became a global hit and later gained new life when sampled on Puff Daddy's "I'll Be Missing You."

According to reports, the guitarist and drummer allege they are owed millions in lost income.

A source familiar with the case told The Sun that lawyers had tried to settle the matter privately, but repeated talks broke down.

"Andy and Stewart decided there was no alternative than court so pressed the button," the source said.

While Sting has long been credited as the sole writer of "Every Breath You Take," the lawsuit suggests his bandmates contributed creatively and should share in the royalties.

Sting's $250M Catalog Deal Draws Scrutiny Amid Lawsuit

The track remains one of the most lucrative songs in modern music history, reportedly generating hundreds of thousands of pounds in royalties for Sting each year.

A representative for Sting dismissed claims that the case is directly tied to "Every Breath You Take" but declined to provide additional details about the lawsuit.

Representatives for Summers and Copeland have not issued public comments.

This legal battle comes after Sting sold the rights to his entire catalog — both his solo work and songs from The Police — to Universal Music Group in 2022.

The deal, estimated at $250 million, included "Every Breath You Take," raising new questions about who controls its revenue streams.

NME notes that The Police, who started out in 1977, quickly became one of the biggest bands in the world before calling it quits in the mid-1980s.

Despite occasional reunions, including a global tour in 2007–2008, the group has often been open about creative and personal tensions.

In 2021, Sting admitted he regretted reforming the trio, describing the reunion tour as "an exercise in nostalgia."