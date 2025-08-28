Travis Kelce Worried About Engagement Ring Details, Wanted Taylor Swift Proposal 'Perfect': Report

Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift has captivated fans, but behind the polished Instagram announcement, the NFL star was reportedly anxious about getting every detail right.

According to sources, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "doesn't want to fumble this one" and placed heavy pressure on himself to make the proposal flawless, especially when it came to the ring.

Pressure Over the Ring

Kelce has earned tens of millions through his football career and endorsements, but insiders say he still agonized over what to spend.

One source said, per Radar Online, "The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary, so he's looking to spend some $12 million on it. No one's going to be able to call him cheap!"

In reality, jewelers estimate the custom piece he gave Swift is worth closer to $600,000. The ring features an elongated antique cushion-cut diamond set in handcrafted yellow gold. "Old cut diamonds have always been desirable and hard to come by, but this might make them even more rare," said Ronnie Agami, owner of Universal Diamonds in Atlanta. He valued the stone between $400,000 and $600,000.

Kelce proposed in a garden at his home in Lee's Summit, Missouri, earlier this month. The moment was revealed in a joint Instagram post on August 26, with Swift writing, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," alongside photos of the couple celebrating and showcasing the ring.

A Proposal Fit for a Song

Those close to Kelce said he wanted the proposal to feel larger than life. "He's not the type to do things halfway," a source said. "He's been brainstorming the perfect location, and it all has to be a big surprise. He wants it to be worthy of making it into one of her love songs."

The pressure appears to have paid off, with Swift sharing the news to her more than 270 million followers. Photos of the diamond ring quickly went viral.

Swift is worth an estimated $1.6 billion, while Kelce holds a fortune of about $94 million. With those resources, experts say their wedding could rank among the most expensive celebrity ceremonies in history.

Dresses, Flowers, and Venue

According to The Mirror, Swift has worn bridal gowns in music videos before, but this time the real thing will come at a price. Designers such as Oscar de la Renta and Versace are seen as likely contenders. Amal Clooney's wedding dress by Oscar de la Renta cost $380,000, yet Swift is expected to top that. Multiple looks for the ceremony, reception, and after-party could push her bill near $674,000

Flowers will also be a major expense. Kelce's proposal setting featured what florist Ashley Greer estimated as "800 pounds of greenery, 1,200 roses and at least 1,000 other flowers." That display alone could have cost around $39,000. For the wedding, the couple is expected to spend several times more, possibly eclipsing the $175,000 floral budget once set by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

As for a venue, Oheka Castle in New York, once a backdrop for Swift's "Blank Space" video, has gone bankrupt. That makes her Rhode Island beachfront home, purchased for $16 million in 2012, a strong alternative. Hosting there would allow privacy while keeping costs around $404,000.

Security, Rings, and Guests

The couple's biggest bill may come from security. Swift's "Eras" Tour required 83 close protection officers, with four assigned to her at all times. A wedding of similar scale could demand salaries totaling close to $13.4 million. Legal fees, including an expected prenup, add another layer of cost.

On the entertainment front, Swift's friends may save her millions. Ed Sheeran, HAIM, and Sabrina Carpenter are all close collaborators. While Sheeran charges up to $8.1 million for private events, it is likely these artists will perform as a gift.

New Zealand's Prime Minister even invited the couple to honeymoon there, saying in a video, "There would be no better place in the world to have the wedding than here in New Zealand, or even your honeymoon." Luxury packages in the country start at about $36,400 per person.