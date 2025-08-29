Cardi B Sued by Ex-Con for 'Breaking Gang Code' After Megan Collab, Taking Sides With a 'Snitch'

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Michigan inmate who accused Cardi B of betraying gang codes by collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion, calling the case frivolous.

The prisoner, who claims affiliation with the Almighty Vice Lord Nation, alleged that Cardi B violated gang rules by teaming up with Megan, who cooperated with police after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez. He argued that the collaboration broke a "no-snitch" policy among rival groups and accused Cardi of misrepresenting gang culture through her lyrics.

The lawsuit demanded the court stop Cardi from working with anyone who has spoken to law enforcement, but the judge rejected the claims outright and dismissed the case with prejudice, preventing it from being refiled.

The inmate, who filed the case while serving time in the Michigan Department of Corrections, was also ordered to pay the $350 filing fee. Prison officials will collect the money by deducting 20% from his monthly prison account until the fee is paid.

Cardi B, who has faced legal battles before, did not comment on the ruling. The case marks yet another instance of the Grammy-winning rapper prevailing in court.

Cardi B & Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine Team Up

Rapper Cardi B also faced criticism earlier this year from fans after announcing a new collaboration with Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, who previously released a diss track aimed at Megan Thee Stallion.

Fontaine, a longtime collaborator of both artists and credited with helping craft the hook on Cardi B's breakthrough hit "Bodak Yellow," posted a short clip of a song on Instagram and said the track — titled "Toot It" — had been held on his hard drive for eight years. He announced the song would be released Friday, Feb. 7. Cardi B replied in the comments, "FCK IT LETS GOOO!!!"

Some fans quickly expressed dismay, noting that Fontaine last year released "Thee Person," a song that accused Megan Thee Stallion of cheating and attacked her character. That record drew intense backlash from Megan's supporters, who have criticized Cardi B for teaming up with Fontaine given Cardi's public friendship and past collaborations with Megan, including their 2020 hit "WAP."

In a response on X/Twitter Spaces, Cardi B urged fans to keep her out of what she called the personal business between Fontaine and Megan. She said Fontaine has been a friend since 2012 and described him as a "best friend" and a key creative partner on her earlier records and upcoming album.

"I been knowing this person since 2012," Cardi B said. "That's why when people be in relationships, I be out the way and mind my business, 'cuz, God forbid, something happens, I'm letting both of them know right now, I am not gonna stop talking to both of them. I fks with both of y'all...at the end of the day, I fk with both of y'all and love both of y'all."

Megan Thee Stallion and Fontaine dated beginning in mid-2020 and went public with their relationship in spring 2021. The pair later split; Megan was linked publicly to soccer star Romelu Lukaku in 2023 and confirmed her split from Fontaine that fall. Megan released the song "Cobra," in which she raps about being cheated on, and Fontaine responded with "Thee Person."

Fans of Megan — known as Hotties — have criticized Cardi's decision to work with Fontaine, arguing she should side with Megan. Others defended Cardi, saying artists regularly collaborate with many people across the industry and that long professional relationships can complicate public expectations.

Fontaine and Cardi have worked together for years. Fontaine has songwriting and production credits on several high-profile tracks, and Cardi has credited him with contributing to her early success.