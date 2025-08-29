Travis Kelce Honors Fiancée Taylor Swift With 'Alchemy' Drink at New 1587 Prime Steakhouse

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is paying tribute to fiancée Taylor Swift in a way only he could—by putting one of her love songs on the menu of his brand-new restaurant.

Kelce, alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes, unveiled their Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, with a cocktail called "The Alchemy."

The drink's name comes from Swift's 2024 track "The Alchemy," which many fans believe was inspired by her relationship with the tight end.

In a video posted on the restaurant's Instagram account Thursday, a waiter introduced the drink to Kelce and Mahomes, PageSix said.

"This is the Alchemy," the server explained, as Kelce responded with an approving, "Oh yeah, I see it." Mahomes then took a sip and gave a nod of approval. The clip was captioned: "The cocktails you won't stop talking about — and for good reason."

The cocktail, served in a wine glass, features a slice of cucumber wrapped inside and is garnished with orange peel.

The name choice is a clear nod to Swift's lyrics, which reference "winning streaks" and describe love as something that "happens once every few lifetimes."

Travis Kelce’s 1587 Prime steakhouse will have a signature cocktail named “The Alchemy.” pic.twitter.com/jO8DJcrzE4 — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) August 28, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement With Backyard Proposal

Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement on Tuesday, just days before the restaurant teaser went live.

According to ENews, the couple shared photos from Kelce's backyard proposal, surrounded by flowers, where Swift showed off her diamond engagement ring.

Kelce's father, Ed, later revealed that the NFL star staged the moment before a planned dinner. "He said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine,' and that's when he asked her," Ed told ABC News 5 Cleveland.

Swift has been a regular presence at Kelce's games since the pair went public with their relationship in September 2023.

She famously rushed the field to celebrate with him after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February.

Her song "The Alchemy" further fueled speculation about their romance, with lyrics referencing touchdowns and trophies.

Kelce and Mahomes first announced their restaurant venture in March 2024. The steakhouse's name, 1587 Prime, combines their jersey numbers—15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce.

The restaurant, set to open Sept. 17 in Kansas City, features modern American fare, including wagyu beef, chop salad, shrimp diablo, and Japanese New York steak.