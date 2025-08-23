Offset's New Track Admits He 'F***ed Up — Still Calls Out Cardi B as Selfish Partner: 'You Never Cooked for Me'

Cardi B, Offset attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

The final song on Offset's new album is about "peacefully" ending a relationship, according to Offset.

Offset released his third studio album, KIARI, today. The album has the ex-Migos artist opening up about everything from the tragic 2022 passing of Takeoff to how he's emotionally evolved.

He even shares about his divorce with Cardi B, which has been a messy situation.

On "Move On," to illustrate, he admonishes the femcee for some of the things that he believes she did not do right in the relationship.

These are things like not cooking for him, not listening to him, etc. Offset raps, Offset raps, **"You never listen to no rules / You never cook n*s no food / You just want go out to Nobu / Telling me sht that you don't do." He also wished that her next relationship would be 'great'.

Offset broke down the meaning behind the song in an interview with the Associated Press last month.

He clarified, "It's about moving on, like, peacefully," he explained. "That's what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It's all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that s**t because it's like, just move on, it's over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn't be the topic for either one of us no more. It's a book that's closed."

In an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, Offset acknowledged his own flaws. He stated, "I f*cked up,I gotta acknowledge that and then get back on the journey"

He went on to reflect more about his behavior and personal development. Offset added,

"I've accepted the actions I've done to cause certain situations to happen — I had to. But at first I didn't. I was trying to act tough and like I didn't give a f*ck at first," he added.

"But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I'm happy with everything and I want the best."