Colman Domingo Fires Back After Drag Criticism in Sabrina Carpenter Video

Colman Domingo is pushing back against online criticism of his appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's new music video "Tears."

The actor, known for his Oscar-nominated work, appears in drag alongside Carpenter in the bold, theatrical video released Friday, August 29.

The video, inspired by "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," shows Carpenter stumbling from a car wreck and being welcomed by Domingo's flamboyant character, who guides her through a makeover and a disco-filled dance number.

Fans were quick to notice Domingo's surprise cameo, but not all reactions were positive.

According to JustJared, one post on X criticized his appearance, calling it "bulls---" and questioning why the respected actor needed to be put in drag. Even though he wasn't tagged, Domingo decided to respond directly.

"It's a character. Like all the characters I play," he wrote in reply. "Calm down brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain't that deep."

Domingo also drew on RuPaul's famous words to underline his point: "We are born naked and everything else is drag. Suits, t-shirts, dresses. All drag."

Colman Domingo stars in drag in Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” music video. pic.twitter.com/C8aLRoH1Pp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 29, 2025

Colman Domingo Supports Trans Women with "Tears" Teaser Post

Despite the negativity, Domingo has made it clear he enjoyed the experience.

Before the video premiered, he teased his role with a late-night post that read, "About to break the internet. Tears. Protect all the Dolls." The phrase is widely understood as a message of support for trans women, Yahoo reported.

After the video dropped, fans shared clips of him dancing with Carpenter, calling the cameo unexpected but delightful.

Domingo himself reshared one fan's surprise with a laughing emoji, adding, "Didn't see that coming did ya? Thank you Sabs for inviting me to truly play."

For Carpenter, the collaboration was just as meaningful. When she posted the video on Instagram, she praised Domingo as "the truly incomparable, magnetic, and fantastic Colman Domingo," adding that she wished they were "still dancing in the street at 4 a.m."

Later, she called him "a DREAM" in another post, celebrating the partnership.

The "Tears" video is part of Carpenter's latest creative chapter and arrives alongside her new album Man's Best Friend. Domingo's involvement not only added star power but also reinforced the project's playful, experimental spirit.