Paris Jackson Denies Colman Domingo's Claim of Support for Michael Jackson Biopic

Paris Jackson has spoken out to clear up confusion after Colman Domingo hinted that she had a connection to or was backing the new Michael Jackson biopic.

On Tuesday, September 2, the 27-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram Stories to deny any participation.

According to US Magazine, tagging the "Euphoria" star, she wrote, "Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol that is so weird."

Paris clarified that her involvement with the film went no further than looking over an early version of the script.

She shared that she once looked at an early draft of the script and offered feedback on parts she felt were inaccurate or misleading.

"When they didn't address it I moved on with my life. Not my monkey not my circus."

Her response followed Domingo's comments to People magazine, where he claimed Paris and her brother Prince were "very much in support" of the film.

The outlet later revised its story, taking out the claim that Paris had been "helpful" with the project.

Paris Jackson calls out Colman Domingo for saying she had been “very helpful” during Michael Jackson biopic:



“Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie i had 0 involvement in lol that is so weird… i read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my… pic.twitter.com/dZRcSLuNA3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 3, 2025

Paris Jackson Distances Herself From Upcoming Michael Jackson Movie

At 55, Colman Domingo is preparing to take on the role of Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson's father and manager, in the upcoming biopic.

In additional Instagram videos, Paris clarified her broader concerns about Hollywood biopics. "It's Hollywood. It's fantasyland. It's not real," she told followers, Billboard reported.

"The narrative is being controlled, and there's a lot of inaccuracy and just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me."

Paris made it clear that while she doesn't support the film herself, she has no issue with fans enjoying it. She encouraged people to watch if they want to, but asked to be left out of the conversation.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and titled "Michael," has already faced multiple delays. Originally planned for 2025, it is now expected to hit theaters in April 2026.

The production encountered setbacks due to reshoots tied to a legal agreement preventing dramatization of individuals involved in past allegations against the late pop star.

Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, remains one of the most influential figures in music history.

His estate has long denied all accusations of misconduct. In the biopic, his nephew Jaafar Jackson will portray the legendary singer, joined by Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and others in supporting roles.