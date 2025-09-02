Quality Control Boss Turns Young Thug Into Cheese-Munching Rodent in Savage Troll

Young Thug's long-simmering beef with Quality Control Music's Pierre "P" Thomas has continued to evolve, this time breaching social media with a trolling Instagram profile pic.

The beef began as a leaked accusation that Young Thug called Thomas a "rat" during an off-record phone call with rapper Lil Baby.

That accusation has fueled public insults back-and-forth, with each side denying and doubling down on accusations.

Thomas, the owner of Quality Control, has been directly implicated in the conflict due to his label's very close ties with Lil Baby, one of its largest artists and a confirmed friend of Young Thug.

On X, previously Twitter, Lil Baby seemed to double down by reportedly tweeting, "Wham what's understood ain't got to ever be explained I'm with cha forever," before going on to delete the post.

Young Thug, who is currently battling court cases in relation to the YSL RICO case, also accused Thomas of making behind-the-scenes moves.

He accused Thomas of secretly negotiating the sale of Quality Control with Scooter Braun's Hybe and said Braun offered Lil Baby $150 million to leave QC and sign for his music rights. Those claims have been denied by Thomas publicly.

In turn to the "rat" accusations, Thomas has publicly taunted Young Thug. At one point, he flirted with the idea of a parody documentary, posting, "New Documentary Coming Soon 'The Rat That Just Keep On Tellin' @youngstonerliferecords @thuggerthugger1 [crying-laughing emojis] Executive Produced By Me."

The trolling escalated further this week when Thomas changed his Instagram profile picture to an AI-generated image of Young Thug's face on a rat's body, complete with the figure gnawing on a piece of Swiss cheese.

The image, caught by DJ Akademiks, quickly circulated online, drawing both ridicule and amusement.

One social media user commented, "I'm too high for this bro [three laughing emojis]," while another added, "Eating good too."

Despite the altercation having serious implications with Young Thug currently under court indictment and behind-the-scenes industry tension, the most recent episode of the beef proves how the fight has bled into meme-tastic shenanigans.

There are no indications that the two will make up anytime soon as fans and industry players alike sit back to witness one of Atlanta's most publicized music beefs blend altercation with schoolyard-level tantrums.