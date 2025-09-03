Jack Osbourne Defends Father Ozzy Osbourne After Roger Waters' Brutal Comments: 'Pathetic and Out of Touch'

Jack Osbourne responded strongly to Roger Waters after the 81-year-old musician made critical remarks about his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Waters, speaking on "The Independent Ink" podcast last month, said he "didn't care for" Ozzy's music and mocked the Black Sabbath frontman's legacy.

Waters mentioned Ozzy Osbourne's recent passing, making a remark about the unpredictable state he seemed to live in throughout his life.

"He was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense. The music, I have no idea. I couldn't give a f—k."

According to NME,Waters didn't stop there. "I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did," he added. "I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less."

When told it was actually a bat and not a chicken, Waters remarked that the act sounded even worse.

Osbourne Family Fires Back at Critics After Ozzy's Death

Jack Osbourne, 39, didn't hold back after seeing the interview. On Tuesday, he posted a scathing Instagram Story aimed directly at Waters.

"Hey @rogerwaters. F—k you," Jack wrote. "How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls—t in the press."

He continued, "My father always thought you were a c—t — thanks for proving him right," ending his post with a clown emoji and the hashtag #f—krogerwaters, PageSix reported.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76 after suffering a heart attack. He was also managing health struggles that included coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

In his final months, Ozzy performed one last show in Birmingham with Black Sabbath, bringing his decades-long music career to a close.

Jack has openly mourned his father, sharing a heartfelt tribute shortly after his death.

He expressed gratitude for the 14,501 days he was able to share with him, calling the time they had together a true blessing.

This isn't the first time Ozzy's children have defended their father. Just last week, Kelly Osbourne criticized WWE star Becky Lynch for a live taping in Birmingham, where she felt a joke about her father, Ozzy, crossed the line and was disrespectful.

The Osbourne family has made it clear they will not tolerate anyone speaking poorly about the heavy metal icon.