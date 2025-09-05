Jack Osbourne Shares Emotional Story of Learning About Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Jack Osbourne has spoken publicly for the first time about the heartbreaking moment he found out his father, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, had passed away. The emotional revelation came in a 16-minute YouTube video released six weeks after Ozzy's death.

Ozzy Osbourne, 76, died on July 22 after years of health struggles, including Parkinson's disease.

Just weeks earlier, he gave his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, UK.

Jack, 39, had stayed in England with his kids for a week after the show — time he now realizes was a gift.

"It was awesome. It was sunny. My dad was in an amazing mood, he was really happy every day," Jack recalled. "Looking back on that now, I'm so grateful."

Jack returned to Los Angeles on July 13. Less than ten days later, he woke up to a knock at his door at 3:45 a.m. from a longtime family employee, Billboard said.

He explained that the moment he noticed who was at his window, he sensed that something was wrong. Shortly after, he was told that his father had died.

Jack Osbourne Reflects on Ozzy's Final Goodbye

According to DailyMail, describing the moment, Jack said he felt a mix of sadness, frustration, and eventually peace.

"He's not suffering anymore, he's not struggling," he shared. "I wish he was still here, but people saw at the show that he was having a rough go."

Despite Ozzy's physical challenges, he was determined to perform one last time. He played a powerful set seated on a throne, and reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates.

"He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans. He got to see his friends," Jack said.

During the private family funeral, Jack shared a quote from Keanu Reeves: "I don't know what happens when you die, but what I do know is the people who love you miss you the most." Jack added, "I felt that... immensely."

Jack grew emotional as he described his father as not only a parent but also a colleague, a housemate, and a close friend. He added that he felt fortunate to have shared that bond.

Jack closed the video by stressing that his father's influence will continue well beyond his passing on July 22, describing Ozzy Osbourne's legacy as something powerful and enduring.