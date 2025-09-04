Lady Gaga Postpones Miami Tour Stop, Says She Won't Risk Long-Term Damage

Lady Gaga has postponed her Mayhem Ball Tour stop in Miami just moments before she was set to take the stage, telling fans she couldn't risk long-term damage to her voice.

The Grammy-winning singer shared the news Wednesday night through an emotional Instagram Story, writing, "Hi everyone, I am really so, so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami." Fans had already arrived at the Kaseya Center when the announcement came.

Gaga, 39, explained that her voice was "extremely strained" during rehearsals and vocal warmups. After consulting with her doctor and vocal coach, she was told it was unsafe to perform.

"I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you," she wrote, "but I don't want to risk long-term or permanent damage on my vocal cords."

Calling the decision "agonizing," Gaga noted the high demands of her live show, PageSix said.

"There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours," she said, adding that she sings live every night and takes her vocal health very seriously.

"I tried so, so hard to avoid this," she wrote. "I love my fans so much, respect you, and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology."

Unfortunately, Lady Gaga has been forced to postpone tonight’s MAYHEM Ball show in Miami, FL due to a vocal strain during her warmup. Upcoming information regarding the refunds and rescheduled upcoming date will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/Zj5EaacHFX — LITTLƎ MONSTƎRS OFFICIⱯL (@lilmonsfanclub) September 4, 2025

Gaga Promises to Reschedule Miami Concert After Sudden Delay

Fans outside the venue expressed disappointment but understanding. Videos posted online showed concertgoers calmly leaving the arena, with many offering support for Gaga's choice to prioritize her health.

According to Billboard, Gaga also assured fans that the show will be rescheduled soon. "We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible," she promised.

This isn't the first hurdle in Gaga's current tour. Earlier this summer, she slipped onstage during a Las Vegas performance but continued singing without missing a note. And in May, her Rio concert was the target of a foiled bomb plot, which was stopped by authorities.

Despite these setbacks, Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour continues to draw huge crowds.

Lady Gaga has a packed week ahead. She'll be lighting up Madison Square Garden in New York with back-to-back shows on September 6 and 7, and she's also preparing for a big performance at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

Earlier Wednesday, Gaga released a deluxe version of her Mayhem album, including a new track, "The Dead Dance," featured in the second season of Wednesday. The song's music video, directed by Tim Burton, premiered the same day.