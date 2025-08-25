Lady Gaga Gets Emotional on Stage After Fiancé Michael Polansky's Touching Message

Lady Gaga got teary on Friday night (Aug. 22) in New York City after sharing a heartfelt moment with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, before stepping on stage.

The 39-year-old superstar returned to her hometown to kick off a six-show run at Madison Square Garden for her Mayhem Ball tour.

The concert marked her first New York performance since 2022, and Gaga admitted the night carried special weight for her.

Before starting her set, Gaga paused to tell fans about the support she had received.

She explained that she had been talking with her friend China before the show, telling her, "I think I might just fight my way through this whole show, 'cause when I'm in New York, I fight. I gotta earn it, and I gotta go for it."

According to Billboard, her friend replied with words that struck her deeply: "Sometimes you don't have to fight, you just have to show up." Gaga told the audience that message stayed with her and helped her see the night differently.

She also revealed the uplifting advice Polansky gave her just moments before she hit the stage. "Right before I came onstage, my fiancé, Michael, said, 'When you go out there, let them fill you up,'" Gaga shared, her voice catching as the crowd cheered.

Lady Gaga Honors New York Roots With Emotional Concert

The emotional introduction led into her first live performance of "Hair" on the Mayhem Ball tour. The 2011 song, from her Born This Way album, peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gaga described the album as "very special" and said New York was its foundation, People reported.

"I'm sure all my albums could not be made without New York, but I am sure that this album would not have been made without New York," she told fans.

The concert highlighted Gaga's bond with her city and her supporters, with the singer dedicating the performance to "all of you and for all your dreams, for maybe sometimes no more fighting, just showing up."

Her New York shows follow a busy summer on the road. The Mayhem Ball launched in July and has already made stops across the US Gaga's Madison Square Garden dates continue on Aug. 23, 26, and 27, before she returns for two more shows on Sept. 6 and 7.

Gaga and Polansky, who were first linked in early 2020, have kept their relationship largely private.

Their engagement became public during the Paris Olympics earlier this year, when Gaga referred to Polansky as her fiancé.