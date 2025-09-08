Sexyy Red Reveals Wild Studio Session With Justin Bieber: 'He's Crazy Like Me'

Sexyy Red is opening up about her unexpected and wild collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber — and she's got nothing but love for him.

While walking the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 7, the rapper gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their studio session for the new song "Sweet Spot." And according to her, it was anything but ordinary.

"It was fun. He's crazy, just like me," she said with a laugh during her red carpet interview, PageSix reported.

"We was getting fried. We were smoking together. That's my friend."

The rapper, known for her bold personality and viral moments, didn't hold back as she talked about how close she's grown to Bieber.

She described him as genuine and misunderstood, adding, "He's misunderstood and I love that about him."

Sexyy Red recalls getting high with ‘crazy’ Justin Bieber while recording album https://t.co/cnNIDTjTsz pic.twitter.com/m7kK5qlyVt — Page Six (@PageSix) September 8, 2025

Sexyy Red Calls Out Backlash Over Bieber Birthday Dance.

When asked what the public gets wrong about the Canadian singer, she was quick to defend him. "He's cool, he's a family guy," she shared. "He be with his wife. She be right there with him, supporting him."

According to OKMagazine, Sexyy Red also shut down online rumors that Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber were having issues. "They're misunderstood," she repeated. "But they're together."

Their collaboration for "Sweet Spot" had already stirred attention online — especially after a video from Sexyy Red's birthday party went viral. In the clip, she approached Justin, who had his arms open for a hug.

He gave her a kiss on the cheek and smiled, and the pair began dancing. Sexyy Red, wearing a revealing outfit, even twerked next to the pop star, setting social media on fire.

Despite the backlash the video received, the rapper's recent comments show she has no regrets and nothing but positive words for Bieber. Their bond, she says, is built on mutual understanding and fun.