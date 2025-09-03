Sabrina Carpenter on Singing About Sexuality: ‘Why Is This Taboo?’

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is speaking out about the backlash she's faced for being open about sexuality in her music and visuals.

In a new interview, the singer asked a question many fans have been thinking: "Why is this taboo?"

Carpenter, 26, opened up during a conversation with Interview Magazine about the strong reactions to her Man's Best Friend album cover, released in August.

The cover shows her on all fours with a man holding her hair—an image that quickly sparked debate online.

"People saw it and had very different takes," Carpenter said. "Some thought it was powerful. Others called it degrading. But when I came up with the idea, it felt so clear to me what it meant."

The album's title and artwork weren't just meant to be provocative, according to Carpenter. They reflect deeper feelings she was experiencing at the time, Billboard reported.

"There's so many reasons why I called it Man's Best Friend," she explained. "It has layers. Emotionally, I felt like one. And I'm thankful that so many people who know me will hear the songs the way I meant them."

Sabrina Carpenter Explains the Real Reason She Sings About Sex: ‘There’s a Lot of Nuance’https://t.co/f2Ac0C13jR — billboard (@billboard) September 2, 2025

Carpenter Responds to Critics of Her Sexual Lyrics

According to Se7en, Carpenter is no stranger to criticism. After her 2024 album Short n' Sweet hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, some critics pushed back against bold tracks like "Juno" and "Bed Chem," which explore sexual themes with humor and honesty.

But for Carpenter, making that kind of music is about freedom—not shock value.

"I think about my concerts," she said during a CBS Mornings interview when Man's Best Friend dropped.

"Seeing all these young women in the front row, singing every word with their best friends... that's what it's about. It's fun. And that's all it has to be."

She also pointed out that many people still get uncomfortable when women talk about sex in music. "Why is this taboo?" she asked.

"Women go through these things in real life. Getting comfortable with who you are shouldn't be seen as wrong."

As the conversation around her music grows, Carpenter is gearing up to head back on tour. Her "Short n' Sweet" Tour will restart on October 23 in Pittsburgh, followed by five shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.