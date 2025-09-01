Sabrina Carpenter's Chart Success Tied To Secret London Recording Sessions

Sabrina Carpenter is off to a strong start with her new album, and reports say part of that success links back to a quiet stint in the English countryside.

The 26-year-old pop star released her seventh studio album, "Man's Best Friend," on August 29. Within days, she landed three songs in the U.K. Top Ten. The Official Charts confirmed on Sunday that "Tears" is tracking at No. 2, "My Man On Willpower" is at No. 4, and "Sugar Talking" is holding at No. 6.

According to The Sun, Carpenter "secretly recorded her latest album at Soho Farmhouse," a members-only venue in the Cotswolds where a seven-bedroom farmhouse rents for $7,700 a night. Photos she shared on Instagram showed a makeshift studio inside the estate.

The setting offered Carpenter privacy as she worked on the follow-up to "Short n' Sweet," which sold 10 million copies worldwide and earned her six Grammy nominations. That album produced three billion-stream singles, including "Espresso," which won Best Pop Solo Performance.

"Man's Best Friend" builds on that momentum. The lead single, "Manchild," co-written with producer Jack Antonoff, topped both U.S. and global Spotify charts earlier this summer.

Album Cover Backlash

The rollout has not been without controversy. Carpenter revealed the album's artwork in June during an Instagram Live session. The cover shows her on all fours with someone tugging her hair, while a second image featured a heart-shaped dog collar engraved with the album title.

The imagery prompted immediate backlash. One critic wrote, "Pathetic. Wtf is she thinking." Another said, "She looks dumb." Others argued the pose was more exploitative than provocative.

Still, fans defended the project. "Sabrina is coming for album of the year, artist of the year, pop vocal album, all of it and I'm here for it," one person commented. Another wrote, "Man's Best Friend is saving my life and it's not even out yet."