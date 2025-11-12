Sabrina Carpenter Lands Major Role In New Adaptation Of 'Alice In Wonderland'

Sabrina Carpenter is stepping through the looking glass — this time, for one of her biggest acting roles yet.

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to a report by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, the singer and actress will be the lead in a new musical based on a twisted version of "Alice in Wonderland" by Lorene Scafaria, the director of "Hustlers."

Insiders said to the magazine that the film, which is a "passion project" for Scafaria at Universal Pictures, where she is penning the script and will be the director, is still in the early stages of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌production. The story will once again be based on Lewis Carroll's beloved 1865 novel, but this version is expected to blend fantasy, music, and Gen Z sensibilities, with Carpenter front and center as Alice.

Unlike past adaptations, including Disney's 1951 animated classic and Tim Burton's 2010 live-action version starring Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska, Scafaria's take is said to have a contemporary musical twist, one that will showcase Carpenter's vocal and acting range.

The 26-year-old performer, who's currently riding high off her chart-topping album Man's Best Friend, will not only act but also sing in the big-budget production.

This marks Carpenter's first leading role in a major studio film. Though Universal hasn't announced a release date, sources describe the project as one of the studio's "priority" musical titles in development.

From Disney Star to Pop Powerhouse

Carpenter's career began long before she topped the pop charts. The Pennsylvania native made her screen debut at age 12 on "Law & Order: SVU," later appearing in "Phineas and Ferb," "Orange Is the New Black," "Austin & Ally," and "Adventures in Babysitting."

Her breakout came in 2014 with Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World," where she starred in 72 episodes over three seasons.

Since then, Carpenter has built a dual career as a pop artist and actor, appearing in films like "Emergency" and "Tall Girl 2" Her musical success has only amplified her visibility — Man's Best Friend became a commercial hit this year, earning praise for its unapologetic pop hooks and playful lyrics.

Her ongoing Short n' Sweet tour has also been a sellout, cementing her status as one of pop's most confident young stars.

Carpenter's Breakout Year

The announcement of Alice in Wonderland caps off a whirlwind 2025 for Carpenter. In October, she hosted "Saturday Night Live," where she poked fun at her public image as a "horndog pop star," joking in her opening monologue: "Everyone thinks of me as this, like, horndog pop star, but there's really so much more to me. I'm not just horny — I'm also turned on and sexually charged. And I love to read."