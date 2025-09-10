Selena Gomez Reveals How Weight Fluctuations and Public Criticism Shaped Her Mental Health

Selena Gomez revealed the impact of body shaming on her mental health. She shared how persistent public criticism not only affected her body but also her emotions.

She explained to Allure that she "dealt with a lot of weight issues" numerous times throughout her life and was "very sensitive to it." Gomez mentioned that therapy helped her to figure out the reasons why those jabs had such an impact on her.

"I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up?" she explained.

Gomez has publicly shared that she uses dialectical behavior therapy, or DBT, as her mental health tool. The treatment is aimed at individuals who experience intense emotional responses.

She compared it to "peeling away layers" and connecting moments from her past to how she feels now. "Now I understand, that's stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight."

Therapy, Health, and Coping with Criticism

She added that some therapists offer cards with prompts to help process emotions. "You just definitely have to be willing to do the work, and that part can be tricky," Gomez said.

The former Disney child star shared her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020 and referred to it as "a huge weight lifted off" her. Gomez also mentioned the time when she was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, and her condition worsened, and she had to undergo chemotherapy and a kidney transplant.

The singer-actress said her lupus medication causes her weight to change. "When I'm taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight," she explained in a February 2023 TikTok Live. "When I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight."

She said she now prioritizes her health over public opinion. "Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me," Gomez said.

The Rare Beauty founder has pushed back on criticism many times. After the 2023 Golden Globes, she went live on Instagram and told fans, "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays. But we don't care," laughing off the comments.

The "Wizards" actress also acknowledged the emotional support of her soon-to-be husband, Benny Blanco, and the positive impact he had on her. "He's one of the most grounding people in my life, and he makes me feel very normal," she said.