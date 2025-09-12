Iggy Azalea Spills Bizarre Sexual Request From Her Ex —Here's Why Social Media Thinks It's Playboi Carti

Rapper Iggy Azalea said during a recent livestream that she has been on the receiving end of unusual sexual requests, sparking a wave of speculation online about the identities of the men involved.

In remarks made Sept. 11 during a Bahamas livestream with N3on, Azalea said on two separate occasions men made nonverbal gestures that she interpreted as requests for anal-related oral activity. She said she declined both times and left the situations.

"They don't ask with words, but there's motions," Azalea said on the stream, describing the men's positioning as similar to what she called "a baby getting their diaper changed." She added, laughing, that "there's no need for a man to have his legs cocked-up like that." Azalea said the requests sometimes came with a desire to film the act.

Iggy Azalea just LEAKED her ex Playboi Carti liked to get his a** ate 😭💀pic.twitter.com/8Cdi22itLs — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) September 11, 2025

Azalea did not name anyone on the livestream and said revealing names would shock the public. Her comments were blunt and met with laughter by N3on, who appeared surprised by the description of the gestures.

The livestream comments and subsequent social-media reaction quickly focused on Playboi Carti, who dated Azalea from 2018 to 2020 and is the father of her 5-year-old son, Onyx. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) suggested Azalea's description referred to Carti, citing the pair's history and past public disputes. Others defended the rapper, saying the depiction did not fit his public persona.

Playboi Carti, who is on tour and recently released an album that critics have called a major rap release of the year, did not respond to the posts or to requests for comment Friday.

Azalea, an Australian-born rapper who gained fame in the early 2010s, has talked openly about her personal life before. This includes the tensions with Carti after their breakup. In recent years she has appeared on podcasts and livestreams discussing relationships and parenting, often in a candid, conversational style.

The livestream comments happen at a time when more people are curious about how celebrities talk about their private relationships in public. Experts say that when public figures share intimate details without naming names, audiences often rush to fill in gaps, which can lead to rapid speculation and potential misattribution.

Azalea's comments touched off debate on social media about consent, privacy and the ethics of public speculation. Some users criticized Azalea for not naming the individuals involved, while others praised her for setting a boundary and speaking frankly about unwanted advances.

No allegations beyond the livestream comments have been made public, and neither Azalea nor any person she might have been describing has filed or been the subject of any police report related to the incidents Azalea discussed.