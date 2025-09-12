Iggy Azalea Exposes Kanye West's 'Weird Advances' Including Creepy Questions About Playboi Carti's Genitals

Rapper Iggy Azalea said Thursday that Kanye West once asked her intimate questions about the size of fellow rapper Playboi Carti's genitals and involved her child during a meeting in which West had expressed interest in signing her, adding to a string of public allegations about West's conduct.

Azalea made the claims during a livestream from the Bahamas on Sept. 11 with streamer N3on, recounting what she described as "weird advances" by West over the course of their interactions. She said the encounter occurred early in her career, when West was reportedly considering signing her to a record deal.

Iggy Azalea took shrooms & accidentally LEAKED Kanye West asked her how big Playboi Carti's D*CK was while on N3ON's stream.. 💀pic.twitter.com/6tLasxb3LB — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) September 11, 2025

"He asked me how my boyfriend's dick was and he asked me all these questions about my boyfriend's dick," Azalea said, referring to Playboi Carti, the father of her young son. "Yo, like, respectfully do not bring my son and me into this because we don't have s— to do with it," she said, according to audio of the livestream shared on social media.

Azalea said she found the questions "unsettling" and that she rejected the line of conversation. She described the interaction as part of a pattern she believes aligns with other public allegations and rumors about West's behavior, including reports that he shared explicit images of his wife, Bianca Censori, with others and asked them sexual questions about those images.

"I think that you send your wife's naked pictures to other men and ask them if they jack off to it...that sounds right then, that's what there is," Azalea said.

West, a multi-Grammy-winning artist and fashion designer who legally changed his name to Ye, has for years faced scrutiny over personal behavior and public statements. He has publicly acknowledged struggles with pornography, saying in past interviews that he developed an addiction after exposure at a young age. West has not publicly responded to Azalea's most recent comments.

Representatives for West, Censori and Playboi Carti did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Azalea's disclosures come amid a broader cultural moment in which public accounts of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by high-profile figures have prompted renewed scrutiny. While some past accounts involving West have resulted in public debate, few have produced legal action; Azalea did not say on the livestream that she planned to pursue formal charges or a lawsuit.

Azalea, an Australian-born rapper who achieved mainstream success with 2014's "Fancy," has been vocal on social media and in interviews about personal and professional grievances with fellow artists and industry figures. Her comments join an increasing number of public complaints from entertainers who say they have experienced unwelcome conduct in music-industry settings.

The livestream audience reacted with surprise and commentary as Azalea delivered her account. Observers and industry watchers noted the potential reputational impact of additional accusations against a figure as influential as West, whose artistic contributions have often been accompanied by controversy.

The U.S. Coast Guard's safety advisory warns that public allegations involving sexual misconduct can have legal and reputational consequences, and advocates say individuals making claims should consider documenting details and pursuing legal counsel if they seek formal action. Azalea did not indicate whether she has taken those steps.