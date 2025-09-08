Mariah Carey's Whopping $10M Diamond Look Made Her VMAs Comeback Unforgettable

Mariah Carey returned to the VMAs stage after two decades. She performed a medley of her hits and accepted the Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande, her first-ever Moon Person.

Carey opened in a champagne silk robe before revealing a gold crystal-encrusted corset and matching boots.

Her jewelry stood out, featuring a 204.38-carat diamond necklace, chandelier earrings, and several diamond bracelets valued at more than $10 million, according to Page Six.

When accepting the Video Vanguard Award, she asked, "I just have one question, what in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?"

At 56, Carey became the oldest artist to receive the honor.

mariah carey saying she's super proud of ariana grande and everything that she's achieved during the VMA vanguard award. this was so cute 😭 pic.twitter.com/DbzZWCEqrF — ໊ (@dieforyous) September 8, 2025

Fan Concerns Over Carey's Mobility

However, viewers quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on Carey's performance. One asked, "Mariah Carey is looking like it's super painful for her to walk and move??? Is she okay?" Another wrote, "Why the f**k is Mariah Carey moving so slowly on stageeeee omg?"

no shade but mariah carey is dedicated to being stiff like how is she walking so tight it’s like a doll barely coming to life — brianna ☆ (@bripisces) September 8, 2025

Witnessing Mariah Carey…she is extremely stiff and can’t even walk without someone guiding her #VMAs #VMA #MTVVMA pic.twitter.com/fZwhn1ebmb — 𝓜𝓪𝔂𝓱𝓮𝓶𝓲𝓬 𝓚𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓪𝓱 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸 (@devonaura) September 8, 2025

Fans speculated about her health, recalling previous incidents.

Earlier this year, Carey's movements during a Las Vegas show looked cautious, prompting fans to speculate about possible health issues. She has not commented publicly on the matter.

Carey has been open about other challenges. In a 2018 interview, she shared that she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in 2001 and said, "I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me, and I got back to doing what I love – writing songs and making music."

Other viewers weighed in with humor and concern.

One noted, "She saves her energy for Christmas 25," while another wrote, "Stiff Mariah." Multiple comments questioned whether she was in pain or struggling physically.

Carey's appearance was also her first Moon Person win, despite eight previous nominations. The singer is nominated for Best R&B Video for "Type Dangerous," potentially giving her multiple VMAs in a single night.