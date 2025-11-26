Mariah Carey Fans Demand Apology From Muni Long Over Parody Video

Mariah Carey fans expressed outrage after R&B singer Muni Long posted a parody video of the legendary diva on Instagram on Monday, November 24.

The clip, promoting Long's new single "Delulu," features a Carey impersonator auditioning for Long while giving her advice on singing.

The impersonator complains about "overhead lighting" and says she does not "acknowledge time," mimicking traits often associated with the Songbird Supreme, US Magazine reported.

At the end of the skit, Long stamps the word "Delulu" on a headshot of Carey and says, "I just don't like when other people sing my songs."

The video drew sharp criticism from fans, who flooded Long's Instagram with comments calling the clip "disrespectful."

"You're about to be Muni Long-Gone," one fan joked, while another wrote, "Shading Mariah in MARIAH'S SEASON, good luck girl." Others warned, "Career too young for this level of disrespect. Humble yourself," and urged her to "delete this!"

Meanwhile, this is the “shade” from Mariah. Clearly she thought he was saying Muni recorded a cover and was confused. pic.twitter.com/1wJEvRfHJX — Stacey’s Finger (@bootichow) November 26, 2025

Muni Long Defends Mariah Carey Parody as Tribute

According to People, Long, 37, responded later on Monday via Instagram Story, assuring her 1.3 million followers, "Y'all don't be delulu. I would never disrespect Queen Mariah!!!!!! Forever a Lamb."

The R&B star emphasized that the skit was meant as a lighthearted tribute rather than an insult.

The two singers have previously collaborated and shared mutual admiration. In 2024, Carey worked with Long on a remix of her song "Made for Me," and earlier this year, Long covered Carey's 2005 hit "We Belong Together" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Carey later described the tribute in a GQ interview as "honored and flattered" but admitted she "just doesn't like people doing my songs."

In the "Delulu" skit, Long incorporated these past interactions, playfully referencing Carey's well-known perfectionism.

The impersonator even offered Long advice about lighting—an inside joke relating to Carey's attention to stage and video setups.

Long clarified that the video's tone was respectful and rooted in admiration. "She told me I did a great job, she appreciated it. And that's it," Long said in a follow-up statement, insisting she would never intentionally disrespect Carey.