Paris Jackson Warns Fans Michael Jackson 'Don't Be Fooled — MJ Biopic Film Panders to Fantasy'

Paris Jackson is pushing back against claims that she supported the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, calling the film "dishonest" and "full-blown lies."

The 27-year-old daughter of the late pop star took to Instagram this week to refute comments made by actor Colman Domingo, who plays Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed project. Domingo told People magazine that Paris and her brother, Prince Jackson, were supportive of the film.

"Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol that is so weird," Paris Jackson wrote, tagging Domingo directly.

Jackson said she read an early draft of the script and provided notes but walked away from the project when her feedback was ignored. "I spoke up, I wasn't heard, I f**ked off. That's it," she said.

The actress and singer criticized what she described as "sugarcoated portrayals" and "inaccuracy," adding, "There's a lot of inaccuracy and a lot of just full-blown lies and at the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me."

Jackson also addressed her silence up until now, saying the film "panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy."

The biopic, starring Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, is slated for release in April 2026 and may be split into two parts. The cast also includes Nia Long and Miles Teller.

MICHAEL JACKSON EXPOSED: INSIDE THE WILD, 2 A.M. PHONE CALLS AND HIStory HUSTLE

In separate news, Dan Beck, a longtime Epic Records executive, will publish a memoir next month detailing his role marketing Michael Jackson's 1995 greatest-hits set HIStory, Trouser Press Books announced Thursday.

"You've Got Michael": Living Through HIStory, due Oct. 15, chronicles Beck's 20-year career at Epic and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of promoting Jackson at a fraught moment in the singer's career, the publisher said. Beck served as Epic's head of publicity, product manager and senior vice president of marketing and sales and later launched V2 Records' U.S. marketing operation and the entertainment firm Big Honcho Media.

The 290-page book, written from Beck's perspective as Jackson's primary marketing contact at Epic beginning in 1991, documents "frequent phone calls at two in the morning," his efforts to finish tracks for HIStory and the strains of working with an artist whose fame "obscured decision-making," the publisher said.

"I wish I could put Michael Jackson in some neat compartment of my brain," Beck writes, according to an excerpt provided by Trouser Press Books. "Some gray matter that could integrate the intrigue, the sense of responsibility, the exhaustion, the utter helplessness, the power, the joy, the dread, the embarrassment, the pride, the awe, the pity and, yes, the thrill of working with Michael Jackson."

Beck's résumé also includes marketing initiatives for artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Luther Vandross, Pearl Jam and Boston. He has songwriting credits with Dion DiMucci and Felix Cavaliere and produced the hearing-conservation documentary Listen Smart, which won a CINE Golden Eagle Award.

Trouser Press Books said preorders for "You've Got Michael" are available through the publisher. The memoir arrives as public interest in archival and behind-the-scenes accounts of major pop acts continues to grow, with recent releases and reissues prompting renewed examinations of established artists' careers and legacies.