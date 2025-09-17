Cardi B Spills on Love Life With Stefon Diggs, Says Marriage Could Happen Again

Cardi B is letting the world in on her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs—and she's not ruling out marriage in the future.

During her guest-hosting appearance on "TODAY with Jenna & Friends" on Tuesday, Cardi, 32, couldn't hide her excitement when asked about her new love, TMZ reported.

With a big grin, she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager, "Sparkling, honey. Fourth of July!"

The Grammy-winning rapper said she and Diggs, 31, met through mutual friends, and she was smitten right away. "I thought he was cute," Cardi said. "I was like, 'Oh, he gotta be mine.'"

Despite the growing buzz about their relationship, Cardi explained that she didn't make the first move. "No, you're not supposed to just reach out to a man!" she said, laughing.

Though Cardi says she hasn't yet made it to one of Diggs' games with the New England Patriots, she promised that will change soon.

"I be on the screen on Sunday every day cursing people out. Pass the ball!" she joked.

"After this whole album thing, I'm going to every single game, every single one of them."

🐦‍⬛ | Cardi B talks about Stefan Diggs & plans for after her album cycle on Today with Jenna & Friends pic.twitter.com/p4VJK7DVM7 — ຸ (@brdiswrld) September 16, 2025

Cardi B Drops New Album This Week, Gushes Over Stefon Diggs

Her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, drops this Friday, and Cardi says she's been focused on wrapping up her music before fully diving into football life.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cardi also shared how Diggs' dedication to training inspired her own work ethic. "You're literally in the military," she told him. "You should be proud of yourself."

According to People, the couple made their relationship Instagram official on June 1, posting a cozy photo on a yacht.

Since then, fans have been speculating about the seriousness of their bond—especially after Cardi's split from rapper Offset.

When asked about the idea of marrying again, Cardi was open. "I believe in love," she said. "I like him. I love him—today."

She admitted that dating in her 30s has been a challenge, but Diggs has brought something new to her life. "He's taught me to be more organized and not complain," she said in a previous interview.