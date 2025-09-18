Cardi B's Pregnancy Overshadowed by Paternity Battle Facing Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B's pregnancy announcement with NFL star Stefon Diggs has been met with new drama.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver is in the middle of a paternity dispute with Instagram model Lord Gisselle, known online as GiGi.

Court documents reviewed by The U.S. Sun show that GiGi filed a petition in December 2024 while still pregnant. "Petitioner is currently pregnant with [Stefon's] unborn child," the filing stated. She requested legal and physical custody but said she would allow Diggs visitation.

GiGi gave birth to a daughter, Charliee, in April 2025 and gave the baby Diggs' last name. Diggs contested paternity and asked for genetic testing, writing, "The respondent contests that parentage is as alleged." If proven to be the father, Diggs said he would seek joint custody and joint payment of pregnancy-related expenses.

The lawyer representing the model stated to the media, "My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter."

Diggs was previously in a relationship and has an 8-year-old daughter.

Cardi B Shares Her News

Cardi B is pregnant with her 4th baby, her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs:



"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs. I've been putting in all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby." pic.twitter.com/EmLJIBgxiq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2025

The paternity case comes days after Cardi confirmed she is expecting Diggs' child. During an interview on CBS Mornings, Cardi said, "I am actually very, I am excited."

She opened up about her relationship with Diggs, explaining, "We are in the same space in our careers. I feel like we're really great and we're the best in what we do. Me and him think the same way. We're one of the greatest, but what's next? We have to do it again, all the time."

Cardi praised Diggs' support, saying he made her feel "safe, confident, and strong." She described a recent panic attack and how he calmed her down: "Two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack, I was crying and crying and crying... He makes me feel very confident. It makes you feel like you could take over the world."

The rapper also promoted her upcoming album, "Am I the Drama?," which will be released Friday, September 19.

Rumors of Cardi and Diggs' relationship first appeared in October 2024, and the couple went public in May 2025. They were spotted together on Valentine's Day in Miami earlier this year.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage. They share three children – Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, who turned one earlier this month.