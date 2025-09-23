D4vd's Detective-Clone 'Itami' Sparks Conspiracy Theories on Celeste Rivas' Disappearance

As doubts arise in the murder investigation of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, fans and online sleuths are rewatching old interviews and music clips of singer-songwriter D4vd.

No suspects have been officially named, but increased public curiosity revived criticism of a 2025 interview in which the artist explained a dark alter ego.

In a March 2025 interview with Mahogany, D4vd discussed at length the character he developed for his work—an alter ego by the name of "Itami."

"I put that all on screen, and me and Itami had a great time just like chopping it up and getting to kind of merge creative ideas on the entire thing," D4vd described in the interview, which reappeared after being quoted by TMZ.

In the music video for his 2022 hit single "Romantic Homicide," the titular "Itami"—whose name literally translates to "pain" in Japanese—is a copycat of a detective who investigates the very same crimes that he himself carries out.

"Itami" is also referenced in the "Rehab" music video, where he's depicted amputating a brunette-haired girl's arm, a haunting image that some have now associated with Celeste Rivas, last spotted with Hello Kitty sandals—a detail others had linked to lyrics in D4vd's song.

One of the lyrics in the song reads:

"It's too much for me to handle, handle / White rose petals, broken hearts and bloody sandals / Bodies stacked on top of another / Good undercover / Too bad for each other now."

Meanwhile, the lyrics and imagery are being intensely analyzed; police have not yet made any official release tying D4vd to the case. No suspects or persons of interest have been released in the open investigation.

The Houston-born artist, who gained fame for infusing anime, manga, and moody storytelling in his art, has had prior aspirations of creating his own manga series, with "Itami" as a central character.

While speculation mounts online, fans are torn between upholding artistic freedom and questioning the possibilities of blurring lines between fiction and reality.

Until today, D4vd is publicly silent on the issue, and the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas continues.