D4vd's Album Release, Tour, and Promotions Put on Hold as Authorities Investigate Teen Found in Singer's Tesla

D4vd's highly anticipated deluxe album and tour are now in limbo as authorities intensify their investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was found dismembered in a Tesla registered to the singer.

Promotional activities for D4vd, including those by Interscope Records, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Wasserman, have been put on hold. According to the insiders who spoke to TMZ, this move is a response to the seriousness of the situation and the continuation of the police investigation.

Album, Tour, and Promotion Frozen

The deluxe version of D4vd's album "Withered" was set to drop on Friday, but all promotions have been pulled from social media and streaming platforms. His Sept. 7 Instagram post promoting the release drew attention from fans after they noted it coincided with Rivas' birthday.

The Los Angeles Police Department executed a search warrant on Wednesday night at the Hollywood Hills home where D4vd was staying. Investigators collected possible evidence, including potential blood traces, according to law enforcement sources.

The Tesla where Rivas was found had been parked near the residence.

D4vd has not commented publicly about the case.

His Wednesday concert in Seattle was canceled after police confirmed Rivas as the victim.

While tickets remain available for Friday's San Francisco show, the status of that performance remains unclear. Sources said his Saturday show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles is still scheduled.

2 videos and 2 photos I screenshotted from the celestes (I’m guessing) burner account (could of been her main) from end of 2023 start of 2024. I took these just to show my friends as she was private and only had 130 followers and she accepted me (I saw her in d4vd comments) pic.twitter.com/gpHNR5oqdi — tucker! (@tkrsnpzz) September 18, 2025

Celeste Rivas' Connection to D4vd

Celeste's former middle school teacher spoke to his current students on Thursday, saying he taught her years ago at Lakeland Village Middle School in Lake Elsinore, California. He shared a photograph with Celeste, saying she had been missing since he taught her.

He stated that she initially vanished in 2024 when she supposedly met D4vd through social media and escaped to Hollywood. Law enforcement officers found her and made a home visit, but in May 2024, she disappeared again.

The teacher revealed to TMZ that he shared the story with the students to let them know about the risks related to social media. He also said he recognized another teen who had been seen interacting with D4vd near Celeste's home.

Detectives continue to gather evidence, but the LAPD has not named a suspect or person of interest.