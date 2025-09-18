Body Found in Tesla Registered to Singer d4vd Identified as Missing Teen Celeste Rivas

The body discovered inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to rising music artist d4vd has been officially identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, a teenager who had been missing from Lake Elsinore since last year.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Rivas' identity on Wednesday.

Her date of death is listed as September 8, though the cause of death remains "deferred," pending further investigation, People reported.

The case is now being treated as a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities found Rivas' remains after responding to reports of a foul odor coming from a vehicle at an impound lot on N. Mansfield Avenue.

The Tesla had been towed two days earlier after being reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, investigators believe the body had been placed in the vehicle's front trunk roughly five days before it was discovered.

Police say the body, found wrapped in a bag, was in a state of decomposition. The teen was described as being 5-foot-1, with black wavy hair, and wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow bracelet, and stud earrings. She also had a tattoo on her finger that read "Shhh..."

LAPD Probes Homicide After Teen Found in Tesla Trunk

NBC News reported that the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed Rivas was the same juvenile reported missing from Lake Elsinore in 2024. The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the ongoing investigation.

The Tesla where the body was found is registered to 20-year-old singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, known professionally as d4vd.

A source close to the investigation told ABC News that although the car is registered to Burke, several people are known to have access to his vehicles.

The singer is reportedly cooperating fully with authorities while continuing his music tour.

In a brief statement shared with local media, a representative for d4vd confirmed, "He has been informed about what has happened and is cooperating with the authorities."

At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Police have not released information about any possible connection between Rivas and the artist.

Celeste Rivas had not been seen or heard from in over a year. Her disappearance raised concern in her hometown, but little information was made public during the search.