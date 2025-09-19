Police Search Mansion Rented by D4vd's Manager After Tesla With Decomposed Body Discovered

Police searched a Hollywood Hills mansion this week after a 15-year-old girl's severely decomposed body was found in a Tesla registered to rising music artist D4vd.

The Tesla Model Y, which had been sitting abandoned on Bluebird Avenue for weeks, was towed to a Los Angeles impound lot on September 5.

Workers at the tow yard noticed a strong odor and flies around the car and alerted authorities.

When officers opened the front trunk—commonly called a "frunk"—they discovered a body inside a bag.

The victim was later identified as Celeste Rivas, who had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore on April 5, 2024, NBC reported.

According to the medical examiner, her body was so decomposed that even her race and eye color could not be determined.

A tattoo on her index finger that read "Shhh..." helped confirm her identity. The cause of death has not been determined and is listed as "deferred."

On Wednesday, LAPD officers searched a four-bedroom home on Doheny Place. The house is located just 500 feet from where the Tesla had been left.

According to court documents, police were looking for digital evidence, including surveillance footage or devices that might link Celeste to the property.

The house where a search warrant was executed yesterday, near where the Tesla registered to #D4vd was found with the body of #CelesteRivas in its front trunk, appears to be linked to D4vd (possibly leased by him or someone close to him).

A May 2024 Google Maps image shows a… pic.twitter.com/i5pF5sVY7F — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) September 18, 2025

Read more: Singer D4vd Cooperating With Police After Body Found in His Impounded Tesla

Hollywood Hills Home Searched in Teen Death Probe

The house was leased in February 2024 by Josh Marshall, the manager of D4vd—whose real name is David Burke.

The home's owner, Mladen Trifunovic, said he had no idea the singer had been staying there until his real estate agent told him after the search.

"This all came as a complete shock to me," Trifunovic told Rolling Stone. "I didn't know D4vd was ever in the house."

Photos posted to D4vd's Instagram earlier this year appear to show him inside the home, including one with a grand piano and another with a large number "4" sculpture.

The singer has not publicly commented on the investigation. A spokesperson previously said he is cooperating with police.

At the time the body was discovered, D4vd was on tour and performed in Minneapolis the next day. His show in Seattle was later canceled.

Celeste's mother told TMZ that her daughter had been dating someone named "David" before her disappearance. Online fans also posted images of D4vd with a girl who looked like Celeste, though no official link has been confirmed.

Law enforcement sources say the case remains a death investigation. No arrests have been made, and police are still waiting on forensic results.