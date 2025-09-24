D4vd Case Update: Detectives Track Celeste Rivas' Past to Piece Together Final Days

Detectives investigating the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas are focusing on her history of running away and what they believe was a turbulent home life.

Sources told TMZ the Lake Elsinore teen had run away "multiple times" before she was found dead in the trunk of singer D4vd's Tesla earlier this month.

Riverside County deputies were contacted by her family at least twice to report her missing.

Police are reviewing reports from neighbors and witnesses to understand what led to Celeste's final disappearance in April 2024.

A local liquor store owner told the outlet that on March 19, 2024, Celeste's sister came to the shop to review surveillance footage after another runaway incident.

Her middle school teacher told TMZ in another report that Celeste had also gone missing in January 2024 but was later found in the Hollywood Hills, the same area where D4vd lives.

Detectives are now examining whether the family reached out to Los Angeles authorities when she disappeared again that spring.

Investigators say Celeste had "multiple fake IDs" and often tried to pass as older, which helped her navigate Los Angeles while away from home.

🚨 UPDATE: Photos are circulating alleging that Celeste was at D4vd’s concert in Silver Spring, Maryland on August 24, 2025



These photos of Celeste backstage next to D4vd’s brother Caleb would allegedly be the last photos of her alive.



Two weeks later she would be found dead. pic.twitter.com/v4CXpUqfj9 — Algovich (@Algovich_) September 24, 2025

According to ABC News, police have executed a search warrant at the home where D4vd was staying, seeking blood evidence that could tie the property to Celeste's death. Authorities have not shared what, if anything, was found inside.

Before Celeste's remains were recognized, TMZ mentioned that her mom gave information that assisted in verifying who she was by mentioning a red tattoo on her right index finger and the name of a boyfriend that she used to call David.

Anyway, no one has been arrested yet, and according to the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division, no suspect has been singled out.

Remains Returned to Family

In a related development, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office released Celeste's remains to her family, officials told TMZ. Her body was discovered in an abandoned Tesla belonging to D4vd the day before what would have been her 15th birthday.

Investigators believe her remains had been in the vehicle for an extended period, as they were found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Last week, police were seen leaving D4vd's Hollywood Hills home with multiple bags of evidence, including a computer. The Romantic Homicide singer has not been charged, but his connection to the teen has sparked speculation online.

Photos have surfaced showing Celeste and D4vd together in public, including one taken inside a venue where the two sat in a booth together. in January 2024, they went live on a livestream.

August 24 VIP/Backstage at his show with d4vd brother I believe this is 14 year old Celeste also a clip of him singing and showing hearts to someone up there this would be not long until she was found dead Sep 8 pic.twitter.com/5sKMJMxaMh — ×͜× night (@thenighttokki) September 23, 2025

Detectives are continuing their probe to put together Celeste's whereabouts before she died and find out where she had been in those days.