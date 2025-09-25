Kanye West Documentary Blasted by Charlie Kirk's Family for 'Exploiting' Late Activist's Image

Charlie Kirk's loved ones are angry over the use of private footage in Kanye West's new documentary, saying the film exploits the conservative activist's death.

The two-hour documentary, "In Whose Name?," tracks West's personal and professional life using years of iPhone recordings.

One clip shows a 2018 meeting between West, Kirk, and commentator Candace Owens. Kirk, then 24, is seen quietly listening as West and Owens debate politics.

Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah student rally on September 10. His loved ones say the decision to include him in the film feels like a betrayal.

But friends of Kirk's family say the reaction has been emotional. "Charlie is gone, and to drag him into Kanye's world of controversies like this is shameless," one told Radar Online.

Another said the meeting "had nothing to do with the rapper's controversies, and now his name is being splashed everywhere."

Those close to Kirk also told the outlet that his inclusion is "disrespectful and cruel" and accused the filmmakers of using his image to stir up headlines.

Filmmaker Defends the Footage

Director Nick Ballesteros has stood by his decision to keep the meeting in the final cut. He has described the documentary as an attempt to capture the "body text underneath the headlines," saying he wanted viewers to interpret it for themselves.

"I didn't make this to tell a story of descent or unraveling," Ballesteros told the Los Angeles Times. "I made it to tell a beautiful, deep story of an American figure."

Meanwhile, West, who had no editorial control, praised the finished product. In a text to Ballesteros shared on Instagram, the rapper wrote that watching it "was like being dead and looking back on my life."

But Kirk's loved ones remain unmoved.

One friend said they view the inclusion as "exploitation, plain and simple."

Kim Kardashian's Reported Concerns

The controversy does not end with Kirk's family.

West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is also said to be upset about her portrayal in "In Whose Name?," according to The US Sun. A source told the outlet that Kardashian feels "petrified" about what the film might reveal and is concerned about "something deeply personal" she cannot control.

Kardashian and West divorced in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The documentary reportedly shows a tense argument between the two, with West walking out.

Insiders told the outlet that Kardashian worked hard to rebuild her image after the split and feels the film "tears that apart."

"She has done a really good job of coming out of her marriage," the source said, adding that the documentary has left her "in a spiral."

Kardashian has not commented publicly on the project. The film, directed by Ballesteros, was released in theaters on September 19.