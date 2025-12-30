Kanye West Denies Authenticity of Viral Bucket List Featuring Skydiving and Sharks

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is setting the record straight about a viral handwritten bucket list circulating on social media.

Despite the checklist being widely shared and attributed to the rapper, Ye took to X on Monday night (Dec. 29) to clarify that it was not his creation.

"That so called bucket list is fake. It's not my hand writing," he tweeted, putting an end to speculation about the goals listed online.

According to Complex, the bucket list, posted by Instagram account @styleconcept001 on Dec. 28, contained 36 items ranging from adventurous travel and daring activities to creative projects.

Some of the more eye-catching entries included skydiving, swimming with sharks, climbing a volcano, and learning pole dancing.

Other items featured traveling to countries like Russia, Cambodia, Brazil, Iceland, and visiting landmarks such as Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China, and Christ the Redeemer.

Fans also noticed lifestyle and creative goals like writing a book or launching a line of shampoo and soap.

Many commenters had already questioned the authenticity of the list before Ye responded.

Some pointed out that certain entries, such as buying a condo in New York, were outdated.

Ye breaks his silence on Twitter after 5 months just to confirm that the viral bucket list is fake 😭 pic.twitter.com/xE2DiXSZOa — RAGERS (@THARAGERS) December 30, 2025

Kanye West Denies Viral Bucket List

Ye previously owned a SoHo condo from 2004 to 2019. Others noted that he had already visited Christ the Redeemer in Brazil with ex-wife Kim Kardashian back in 2013, further suggesting the list was inaccurate.

While denying the list, Ye has been keeping a low profile during the holiday season, spending time with his family.

TMZ reported that he reunited with Kim Kardashian to co-parent their four children—North, 12; Saint, 10; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6—in Los Angeles over the holidays.

Additionally, he was spotted with his wife, Bianca Censori, and daughter North West, attending a Nutcracker ballet performance on Christmas Eve.

Over the weekend, Ye also made a surprise appearance at Deon Cole's comedy show, where he teased fans about a new album in the works, though it remains unclear whether this project is the long-delayed Bully or an entirely new release, Billboard reported.

Fans, while intrigued by the supposed bucket list, took Ye's denial in stride. One commenter joked about the pole dancing entry, writing, "It's ok about wanting to learn how to pole dance we won't judge," while others simply called for the "real Ye bucket list."