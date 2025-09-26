Miley Cyrus Still Holds Onto 'Beautiful' Reminders of Her Time With Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus still holds on to special reminders from her time with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In a recent interview with Vogue on September 24, the 32-year-old singer shared that she keeps clothing and letters from their relationship, cherishing those "beautiful moments" despite their public nature.

"I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date," Miley said.

"Along with letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life. But because these intimate moments have also been public moments, it's a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share and what I would ever allow to be seen."

According to People, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth crossed paths for the first time in 2009 while working together on "The Last Song." They started dating soon after and went through several ups and downs over the years.

Hemsworth proposed in 2012, though the engagement ended the following year when the couple decided to part ways.

They reunited in 2016, got engaged again, and married in a private ceremony in December 2018.

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Tough Divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Despite their marriage, the couple announced their split less than a year later in 2019. Liam filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and their divorce was finalized in early 2020.

At the time, Miley's representative said they were "ever-evolving" and decided to focus on themselves while remaining "dedicated parents to all of their animals," DailyMail reported.

The breakup was tough on Miley, who once spoke openly about the pain of their public divorce.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's okay. I can accept that," she shared.

She explained that she could not accept being portrayed unfairly or the negative stories that surrounded her.

In the interview, Miley revealed she found these keepsakes while organizing a "legacy rack," a collection of outfits from important eras in her life.

"Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that's why my eras, they're not a costume, they're actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally."

Since her divorce, Miley has been dating musician Maxx Morando, whom she met on a blind date in 2021. Meanwhile, Liam is now engaged to Australian model Gabriella Brooks.