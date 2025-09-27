Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Placed on House Arrest in New Assault Probation Violation

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been placed on house arrest once again after admitting he broke his probation by assaulting a man at a Florida mall who allegedly called him a "snitch."

On Friday, a federal judge in Manhattan ordered the 29-year-old rapper — real name Daniel Hernandez — to be placed on supervised release with an electronic ankle monitor.

He must stay at home in Florida, with exceptions only for religious services, medical or mental health appointments, legal meetings, and court appearances.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, 6ix9ine must be fitted with the ankle monitor within 24 hours of returning home. The new restriction adds to his existing conditions from previous legal trouble.

The violation stems from an August altercation at the Palm Beach County Mall, where prosecutors say 6ix9ine and another man knocked someone to the ground and began kicking and punching him.

The fight reportedly stopped once the pair realized the man was armed, and they quickly fled the scene.

6ix9ine has reportedly been placed on house arrest for violating his supervised release by attacking a man who called the rapper out for being a snitch.



On Thursday (Sept. 25), Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, appeared in Federal District Court in Manhattan, N.Y.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Faces Two Violations Before Court

This isn't the first time 6ix9ine has violated his probation. Back in July, he pleaded guilty to drug charges after police found MDMA and cocaine during a raid at his home in March, Complex reported. That incident also counted as a supervised release violation.

At the time of the Florida assault, the rapper was already waiting for sentencing on the earlier drug-related offense.

Now, both violations will be reviewed at his next court hearing, set for November 4, where Judge Paul Engelmayer will decide on further consequences.

6ix9ine originally received probation in 2020 after being released early from prison during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was sentenced to house arrest at the time and finished it by August that year.

This latest legal trouble adds to a long list of controversies for the Brooklyn-born artist, who has often made headlines both for his music and his personal life.

Outside the courtroom, 6ix9ine recently stirred more controversy in an interview with DJ Vlad, where he accused several rappers — including former collaborator Trippie Redd — of having inappropriate relationships with Bhad Bhabie before she turned 18.