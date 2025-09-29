Lana Del Rey Delivers Surprise 'West Coast' Duet at Local Spot

Lana Del Rey gave fans an unforgettable moment in Santa Barbara this past weekend when she unexpectedly joined a local band for a performance of her hit song "West Coast."

The surprise happened on Saturday, September 27, when indie group "The Fastest Kids in School" were playing outside a taproom.

Del Rey, who was nearby getting ice cream, overheard the band's cover and decided to walk over. According to the band, she motioned to ask if she could join them on stage.

"She just happened to be walking by while we were playing her song and motioned to see if we wouldn't mind if she came on stage," guitarist Dan Grimes shared on social media, RollingStone reported.

"Of course we obliged and that is when my head exploded. She was just 'out getting some ice cream,' she said."

Lana Del Rey doing a surprise performance of West Coast with some indie band on a random California street is lowkey the most Lana coded thing ever. pic.twitter.com/A2wI0G8Uxk — PEPPERS (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) September 28, 2025

Lana Del Rey's Surprise Santa Barbara Duet Goes Viral

Del Rey only sang the one track, but the intimate moment quickly spread online.

According to NME, the band posted footage on Instagram, writing, "Super honored @honeymoon joined us on stage at Institution today! Truly a show we'll never forget!"

Fans flooded the comments, calling the performance "magical" and "a dream come true."

The rare pop-up appearance comes as Del Rey prepares for her next studio release, "Stove."

Originally scheduled for spring 2025, the project was delayed after she decided to add more songs.

Now expected in early 2026, the album has been described as country-inspired with influences from her time in Nashville. She has been working with producer Luke Laird and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

In the meantime, Del Rey's impromptu Santa Barbara performance has helped bridge the gap for fans eager for new material.

Lana's most recent full album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, came out in 2023.

For those wanting to see her live in a more official capacity, Del Rey is set to appear at the Harvest Moon benefit show in Lake Hughes, California, on October 25.