D4vd Linked Case: Celeste Rivas Hernandez Autopsy Results Released by Authorities

Authorities have released new details in the case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 15-year-old girl found dead inside a Tesla registered to singer D4vd.

According to her death certificate obtained by TMZ, the teen was not pregnant at the time of her death, nor had she been pregnant in the last year.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that an autopsy was conducted before her body was released to her family on September 23.

Officials stated that toxicology tests are still pending, and the cause of death remains classified as "deferred."

In a statement shared with sources, the office explained, "A deputy medical examiner completed an examination but requested additional testing in order to make a determination."

Authorities noted that deferred cases can take several months before a conclusion is reached.

Rivas Hernandez was discovered on September 8 after police responded to reports of a strong odor coming from a vehicle at a Hollywood tow yard, ENews said.

The Tesla, later confirmed to be linked to D4vd, had been impounded days earlier. The teen had been reported missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California, roughly 76 miles away from where her body was found.

LAPD Probes Foul Play in Celeste Rivas Case

Detectives are working to determine whether foul play was involved. LAPD Captain Scot Williams said investigators are exploring all possibilities, including whether Rivas Hernandez was a victim of a crime or died from other causes.

The robbery-homicide division of the LAPD is leading the investigation. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not commented publicly.

According to US Magazine, his spokesperson previously told NBC News that the 20-year-old singer is "fully cooperating with the authorities."

The artist had been touring internationally when Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered, but has since cancelled all remaining shows. His label also delayed the release of the deluxe edition of his album.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that detectives executed a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills property D4vd had rented before starting his tour.

Electronic devices and other materials were recovered, though officials have not disclosed their findings. As of now, D4vd has not been named a suspect or charged in connection with the case.

Rivas Hernandez's family confirmed her identity on September 17 and later launched a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

"She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend," her relatives wrote, expressing heartbreak over her sudden death.