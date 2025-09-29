d4vd Case Sees New Development as Police Reveal Teen Likely Died Weeks Before Discovery

Authorities investigating the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez said the teen likely had been deceased for several weeks before her body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to musician David Anthony Burke, who performs as d4vd.

The information was confirmed to PEOPLE by LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams.

Williams said officers are certain that "Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke's [d4vd's legal name] Tesla."

He added, "We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not provided details on the cause of the victim's death, which implies that a criminal responsibility, except hiding the body, cannot be entirely ruled out.

The department in charge of robbery and homicide at the Los Angeles Police Department is still working on this case.

Timeline and Investigation

Rivas Hernandez was reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office records.

Her body was discovered Sept. 8, 2025, at a Hollywood tow yard after employees reported a foul odor coming from the vehicle, which had been impounded following parking violations.

The Tesla, a 2023 black model registered to Burke, had been ticketed twice in late August and early September before being towed on Sept. 5, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A landlord previously told SFGate that Burke had lived at the property with his manager but moved out after authorities seized electronics and other items. The LAPD has not specified what evidence was collected.

Authorities have also addressed online speculation regarding a relationship between Rivas

Hernandez and Burke. Some reports note the teen had a "Shhh" tattoo on her right index finger, allegedly similar to one Burke has. Williams said, "As far as their relationship, it would be premature for me to say anything. We are looking into everything."

Public and Music Industry Impact

Burke, 20, has not been identified as a suspect, nor has he been charged. His spokesperson has said that he is working with the police to the fullest extent. After the discovery, he decided not to go on tour both in the U.S. and Europe.

The investigation has turned focus on the singer's past shows and words, which some critics label as unsettling. To some extent, death and violence are the themes that both the visuals and lyrics of the criticized music videos and performances revolve around.,

However, the authorities have not found any connection between the artist and the case.

On Sept. 21, a candlelight vigil was held in Lake Elsinore to remember Rivas Hernandez, where attendees shouted for justice.

One participant told KTLA, "This really hits home as a mom. This could have been anybody's kid."

Detective Williams stressed that the police are pursuing several leads, reviewing the evidence obtained through the search warrant, and trying to figure out the girl's movements before she died.

He said, "Several items of evidence were recovered and will be analyzed by detectives in the coming days. This is an ongoing investigation."