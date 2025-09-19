D4vd's Old Tweets Spark Debates Amid Gruesome Discovery of 15-Year-Old's Corpse in Singer's Car: 'Groomer or Worse?'

A social media post by singer-songwriter David "D4vd" Burke is drawing fresh scrutiny and accusations of grooming after authorities said they found the body of a 15-year-old girl in a Tesla registered to the artist earlier this month.

Authorities identified the body this week as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and news reports said. The vehicle in the probe is a Tesla linked to D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, according to public reporting. Investigators have not charged the singer with a crime and said the probe remains active.

The post, shared on X and now circulating widely, appeared to respond to deleted messages and included the lines: "When i was writing this i got a noti from you, as you were talking about wanting to be with your mom and your sister again, 'take me where i belong' but our circumstances won't allow us to be in our ideal situations, we gotta push through it bro." The statement has prompted social media users to accuse the artist of improper relations with a minor; some comments have been graphic and inflammatory.

"Taking advantage of a CHILD is already horrible," one user wrote in the post's replies. "To compound it by taking her life from her is unspeakable," another comment said. Several users referenced lyrics and public imagery from D4vd's music, suggesting a new reading of older material in light of the investigation.

D4vd's team released a short statement saying the singer has been cooperating with authorities. "D4vd has been informed about what's happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities," a spokesperson said, according to published reports. The artist has not made a personal statement to the public or to media.

TMZ and other outlets reported this week that both Rivas and D4vd allegedly have identical finger tattoos that read "Shhh...," and noted the tattoo on the artist had appeared in images beginning September 2024. The tattoo detail has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

The investigation unfolded while D4vd was performing on his Withered world tour. He is scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Sept. 20 for a concert at The Greek Theatre, according to his tour schedule; organizers have not publicly commented about the event's status. Earlier this month, the artist canceled a Seattle show after police moved to identify the body found in the vehicle, several outlets reported.

Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Authorities have urged anyone with information about Rivas's disappearance or the body's discovery to contact investigators.

The case has generated widespread attention online and in entertainment media, prompting debate about artist accountability and safety for young fans. As investigators continue to gather evidence, prosecutors and police have not released additional details about how the body was located, the cause of death or whether any arrests are expected.