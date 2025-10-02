Nicki Minaj Claims Jay‑Z Framed His Alleged Son, Tried to Have Him Imprisoned in Fiery Rant

Nicki Minaj has kept up her pattern of passionate social media posts. This time, she directly targeted hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, making a series of allegations that quickly caught on online.

The rapper, who has never shied away from controversy, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to accuse Jay-Z of attempting to interfere with her music and mistreat others within the industry. In one of the most pointed tweets, Minaj claimed that Jay-Z grew upset over her collaboration with The Weeknd on her 2018 album *Queen*.

"Jay z got mad that I wouldn't give him a beat that I had already began legal paperwork for. The song I did with the WEEKND ON QUEEN. He said it's Beyoncé beat & HOEBERSON just laid down & let them take it & then sue me for remaking a similar beat," Minaj wrote in the now-viral post.

Her comments quickly ignited discussions among fans and industry insiders, some questioning her motives while others expressed concern about the explosive accusations. Neither Jay-Z nor representatives for his label, Roc Nation, have responded publicly to the claims.

As per HotNewHipHop, Minaj escalated matters further by bringing up Rymir Satterthwaite, a man who has long alleged he is Jay-Z's secret son. Though Satterthwaite's legal attempts to prove paternity have been dismissed in court, Minaj extended public sympathy toward him.

"Dear Rymir, I'm sorry that camel framed you by putting things in your car, allegedly. I'm sorry he wanted u in prison the way he wants all his enemies," Minaj wrote. "He's WEAK. ugly too, but...I guess when you have money invested into the private prison system... welp...idk. This is all alleged."

Her latest remarks arrive on the heels of a separate clash with Cardi B earlier this week, in which the two rappers traded harsh words online. The feud turned especially bitter when the artists insulted each other's children. Minaj reportedly called Cardi's daughter, Kulture, "ugly," while Cardi retaliated by mocking Minaj's son, known publicly as Papa Bear.

The escalating feud has sparked renewed concern about how personal rivalries in hip-hop spill over into social media. While Minaj's supporters have defended her right to speak candidly, others argue her recent tirades risk damaging her legacy in the industry.

For now, Minaj shows no sign of slowing her online campaign. Whether Jay-Z or Cardi B will issue responses remains to be seen, but her unfiltered posts continue to fuel one of the most dramatic weeks in hip-hop.