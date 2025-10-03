Mariah Carey Explains Why She Isn't Bothered by Longtime Feud With Eminem

Mariah Carey is clearing the air — and making it clear she's not losing sleep over her past drama with Eminem.

During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on October 1, the singer was asked by host Andy Cohen about a long-running rumor: Did her feud with the rapper begin because she turned down a role in "8 Mile?"

"Who knows who approached who," Carey answered with a shrug. "No, I mean maybe. It depends what he's thinking."

According to ENews, though Cohen pressed further, Mariah made it clear she isn't interested in digging up old drama. "I really don't care," she said. "Whatever he's said — that I'm that — fine. Not really. That's a rap lyric."

The supposed feud between Carey, 56, and Eminem, 52, has been ongoing for over two decades.

Eminem once claimed they briefly dated in 2001, a claim Carey has repeatedly denied.

She even poked fun at the situation in her 2009 song "Obsessed," where she dressed as a hoodie-wearing stalker — widely believed to be a parody of Eminem.

Mariah Carey said that rumors about Eminem asking her to play his mom in "8 Mile" might hold “some truth,” but dismissed their long-standing feud. pic.twitter.com/DfJqynhVES — REVOLT (@revolttv) October 2, 2025

Eminem Asked Mariah Carey to Play His Mom, Says Ex-Manager

Earlier this year, Mariah's former manager, Damion "Damizza" Young, claimed the tension may have started after a phone call between the two.

He said Eminem wanted Carey to play his mother in "8 Mile" — a role that eventually went to actress Kim Basinger.

"She did not like that s--t at all," Young said during a June podcast appearance, HuffPost reported. "Her insecurities kicked in big time."

Despite the public back-and-forths and musical jabs over the years, Carey doesn't appear interested in reigniting the feud.

Her comments this week are the first time she's publicly addressed the "8 Mile" casting rumor.

When asked about Eminem's past remarks or their history, Carey dismissed the idea of caring about what's been said. "Whatever he's said, that I'm that, fine," she repeated.

Both artists have taken shots at each other through lyrics and interviews. In 2019, Eminem once again referenced Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon in a guest verse on the song "Lord Above."

Meanwhile, Carey has stayed focused on her music and projects. She's currently promoting her new album Here for It All and hasn't shown any interest in reigniting old feuds — especially ones she says don't matter to her.

"I really don't care," she told Cohen, firmly putting the subject to rest.