Mariah Carey Announces 16th Album' Here for It All' With Major Collaborations

Mariah Carey is officially back with her 16th studio album, Here for It All, set to arrive on September 26.

The singer shared the full 11-song track list on Wednesday, confirming collaborations with Anderson .Paak and gospel legends The Clark Sisters.

The project marks Carey's first full-length release in seven years, following 2018's "Caution."

According to RollingStone, fans have already heard a glimpse of what's to come through the singles "Type Dangerous" and "Sugar Sweet," the latter featuring Shenseea and Kehlani.

"Type Dangerous" has been especially successful, giving Carey her first No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay in nearly two decades.

Carey unveiled the track list on Instagram, writing, "Tracklist is here! My new album Here For It All is out 9/26. Can't wait for you to hear it!!" The announcement confirmed that Anderson .Paak not only appears on the song "Play This Song," but also co-wrote "Type Dangerous."

He later spoke about their collaboration, telling Billboard, "She's amazing to work with, a great writer, great producer. So much fun. We had a lot of fun."

The album also includes "Jesus I Do," featuring The Clark Sisters, and what appears to be a cover of Paul McCartney and Wings' 1973 ballad "My Love," though Carey has not confirmed if it is the same track.

The closing title song, "Here for It All," is expected to serve as the centerpiece of the record.

#HereForItAll tracklist:

1. MI

2. PLAY THIS SONG (ft anderson paak)

3. TYPE DANGEROUS

4. SUGAR SWEET (ft shenseea & kehlani)

5. IN YOUR FEELINGS

6. NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE

7. CONFETTI & CHAMPAGNE

8. I WON'T ALLOW IT

9. MY LOVE

10. JESUS I DO (ft clark sisters)

11. HERE FOR IT ALL

In the years since her last studio LP, Carey has kept busy with anniversary reissues of classic albums like Butterfly and The Emancipation of Mimi, as well as her 2020 collection The Rarities.

She has also remained a holiday staple with her ever-growing Christmas catalog.

The singer recently debuted "Type Dangerous" live with .Paak and Rakim at the 2025 BET Awards, where she took home the Ultimate Icon Award, Billboard said.

Next up, Carey will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, where she is scheduled to perform a career-spanning medley of hits.

