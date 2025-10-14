Victoria Beckham Lets 'The Mask Slip' In New Documentary As She Confronts Past Struggles

Victoria Beckham is revisiting some of the most difficult chapters of her life in her new Victoria Beckham Netflix mini-series.

She opens up about financial struggles, personal health battles, and the pressure of building a brand while raising a family with David Beckham.

For years, she balanced red carpets and boardrooms with private turmoil.

She says she would "go to work every day and cry" as her fashion company spiraled into debt. She describes it as a "dark, dark time," according to The Mirror, when survival meant putting out fires daily just to stay afloat.

David helped financially, but the overlap between marriage and business left her feeling trapped.

"I hated going home to my husband who was also my business partner," she admits. David adds that he reached a breaking point, telling her, "This cannot continue."

The fashion house eventually rebounded. Victoria Beckham Holdings recorded 22% growth over a year.

She frames the turnaround as proof of persistence and says the struggles shaped her drive to keep pushing forward, especially after a youth spent being told she wasn't good enough.

Behind The Fame

Her past with Spice Girls is also part of the series. Victoria reveals how she silently battled an eating disorder during those years. "I was controlling it in an incredibly unhealthy way," she says.

She kept it hidden from her parents and the public, enduring the pressure of fame while struggling privately.

The documentary also explores how her personal life evolved. Victoria shares that she didn't grow up dreaming of marriage or motherhood. Meeting David changed that. He remembers the early days clearly, saying he couldn't find "one thing" he didn't like about her. Two years later, they were married with their first child.

Being Real

PR expert Dermot McNamara told OK magazine UK that the series marks a shift in how Victoria presents herself. He points out she appears "more open and vulnerable," something rarely seen from her before.

Victoria calls filming the project therapeutic. She entered production describing herself as a "control freak" but felt changed after telling her story.

"Victoria Beckham" is now streaming on Netflix.