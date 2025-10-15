Saweetie's Ex-Manager Explodes — Claims Rapper Used Rumored Boyfriend Jadon Sancho to Avoid Paying Debts

An alleged former manager of rapper Saweetie on Tuesday accused the artist of failing to pay her for services tied to a promotional appearance involving English soccer player , saying the situation could lead to legal action.

According to CapitalXtra, Maybach Mayy, who described herself on social social media as a road manager, posted a series of screenshots and messages that she said documented efforts to collect payment after arranging a visit to Chelsea Football Club in London. In a string of Instagram posts and a subsequent livestream captured by entertainment outlets,

Mayy said she booked Saweetie to attend a match and that instead of receiving payment from the club, the artist "fell in love with the client & told him not to pay me."

"Simple I want my money!" Mayy wrote in one message that went public. She also posted what she presented as text exchanges referencing Sancho and alleging he was put in a position to cover expenses tied to Saweetie's stay in the United Kingdom.

Saweetie's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Sancho's camp also did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

As per HotNewHipHop,Mayy escalated her claims in the livestream, saying Sancho told her to "take her story to the internet" after she sought payment. The livestream and the posted messages were widely circulated on social platforms and sparked a flurry of commentary from fans and entertainment accounts.

The posts also included incendiary allegations beyond unpaid fees. In one message, Mayy used derogatory language and accused Saweetie of substance use and other misconduct. Those assertions were not independently verified and were not accompanied by evidence in the social media posts reviewed by The Associated Press.

The situation is the latest in a string of public disputes and rumors surrounding the Bay Area-born rapper, who has a high-profile presence in music and fashion. Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has previously made headlines for both career milestones and personal controversies.

Legal experts said the matter could become more than a social media dispute if Mayy pursues a civil claim. Contract claims in the entertainment industry often hinge on whether a verbal agreement existed and whether a manager had an enforceable contract or documented authorization to act on an artist's behalf, said by an entertainment attorney not involved in the matter.

If Mayy chooses to file suit in a U.K. or U.S. court, jurisdictional questions could complicate proceedings, given the cross-border nature of the alleged appearance, legal analysts said.

Representatives for Saweetie and Sancho have acknowledged various public interest stories in recent weeks but have otherwise declined detailed public discussion. Both artists maintain active social media presences and have sizable followings that quickly amplify disputes and allegations.

As of Tuesday night, neither Saweetie nor Sancho had posted an official response addressing the specific claims by Maybach Mayy. .