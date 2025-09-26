6ix9ine Claims Offset Crept Into Saweetie's Sheets, Calls Migos Star a 'Rat'

6ix9ine caused new controversy after accusing Offset of betraying his fellow Migos group member Quavo by reportedly having a relationship with Quavo's former girlfriend, rapper Saweetie — a charge he labeled as "rat material."

As per AllHipHop, the Brooklyn native made the claims during his recent appearance on the "One Night with Steiny" podcast, reigniting longtime rumors about the demise of Migos.

Pretending to introduce the subject, 6ix9ine stated, "All these rappers is rats. I'm not saying these [are] facts, but this is the rumor. Quavo's girl was Saweetie, right? They said Offset slept with Saweetie, that's why the Migos fell out."

He went on to challenge the fidelity many artists purport to maintain under hip-hop culture.

"The game is full of rats. If you sleep with your homie girl, that's rat material," he declared.

The comments, as per Complex, seemed to be an effort by 6ix9ine to divert attention from his own background of collaborating with federal officials in a 2019 racketeering case, which branded him as a "snitch" within the rap community.

He then confronted the idea of street loyalty head-on: "When you join the streets, you sign up for loyalty, right? All these street dudes got 'Loyalty' tatted."

Brought back to Migos, he questioned: "Why did Migos split? Why was Takeoff and Quavo riding around dolo for so long? What did Offset do so harmful to not be part of Migos? They still not together til now, and they already lost Takeoff."

6ix9ine rumors started in 2022, a year following Quavo and Saweetie's split after being together for four years.

Online speculation over Offset being involved also intensified, with his wife Cardi B clapping back on X (formerly Twitter).

"No baby you lying!" Cardi posted in August 2022. "You makin crazy lies starting s### and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS."

Migos' breakup became publicly apparent in May 2022, when the members mutually unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Quavo and Takeoff subsequently created the duo Unc & Phew and released Only Built For Infinity Links.

Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022 in Houston.

In August 2025, Billboard reported that Offset confirmed on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast that he and Quavo had reconciled.

"We holla at each other every other week. That's family at the end of the day,," he said.