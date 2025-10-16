Kendrick Lamar Shocks Fans With Surprise 'Good Credit' Performance at Playboi Carti's LA Show

Kendrick Lamar gave fans a major surprise at Playboi Carti's sold-out show in Los Angeles on October 14, jumping on stage to perform their hit collaboration "Good Credit."

The unexpected moment happened during Carti's Antagonist 2.0 Tour stop at the Crypto.com Arena.

As the crowd cheered through Carti's high-energy set, he began performing "Good Credit," a fan favorite from his 2025 album Music.

Just as he finished the opening verse, Kendrick appeared without warning, sending the audience into a loud frenzy.

"WIT US IN LA IS ONLY RIGHT RESPECT," Kendrick shouted to the crowd as he stepped on stage, referencing the hometown pride both artists share.

The performance marked only the second time Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti have performed "Good Credit" together.

According to Complex, their first joint performance of the track was during Kendrick's Grand National Tour in Atlanta earlier this year.

This angle of Kendrick Lamar performing ‘Good Credit’ with Playboi Carti is unreal 🔥



You can’t fake influence. pic.twitter.com/R7pxg9PWAx — Joey (@gothamhiphop) October 15, 2025

Kendrick Lamar x Playboi Carti Send Socials Wild

Fans in the arena captured the moment from multiple angles, sharing footage across social media within minutes.

One video shows Kendrick rapping alongside Carti as lights flashed across the arena and the crowd screamed in excitement. The two artists fed off the energy, turning the moment into one of the show's biggest highlights.

Also spotted at the concert was rapper A$AP Rocky, who didn't perform but joined Carti on stage during "Long Time." He hyped up the crowd and partied while Carti continued his set.

Playboi Carti's Music album, released in March, has received strong praise, including a four-star review from NME.

The publication called him "rap's feral frontrunner" and noted his ability to stay ahead of the curve.

Kendrick Lamar, who recently grabbed headlines with his track "Not Like Us," continues to stay in the spotlight.

Last week, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Drake over lyrics in that song. The court ruled that the statements in question were protected opinion, boosting the track's streams even further.

Playboi Carti's Antagonist 2.0 Tour is now heading to Phoenix, then to cities like Las Vegas, Denver, and Atlanta, where it wraps in December.