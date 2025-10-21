Playboi Carti Accused of Threatening to 'Hit and Shoot' Driver During Heated Argument

Rapper Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, is facing serious accusations after an alleged violent outburst involving a limousine driver in Park City earlier this month.

According to police reports and dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, the incident happened on October 2 while Carti was on his way to a tour rehearsal.

He was traveling with his girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos, when an argument reportedly broke out between them inside the vehicle.

The limo driver, Carl Reynolds, told police he stepped in to calm the couple down. That's when he claims Carti punched him in the face. Fearing for his safety, Reynolds pulled over in nearby Heber City and called police.

Soon after, another limo driver, Lance Hayes—who works for the same company, ALC A Limousine Connection—told officers that Carti also threatened him.

According to dispatch audio, Carti allegedly said he would "hit and shoot" Hayes before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

😬 Playboi Carti allegedly threatened to shoot his limo driver, as new dispatch audio reveals. https://t.co/cNRBhhCByh pic.twitter.com/xX9icxPuJC — TMZ (@TMZ) October 20, 2025

Carti Faces Court in December for Alleged Driver Assault

Police located Carti a short time later down the street. He was cited for misdemeanor assault in connection to allegedly hitting Reynolds. However, no charges have been filed related to the alleged shooting threat toward Hayes.

Wasatch County investigators recorded Reynolds' injuries, but Carti was not taken into custody, PageSix reported. Instead, he was given a citation and is expected to appear in court this December.

Carti's security team reportedly got involved during the incident to separate the parties. Witnesses at the scene backed up parts of the driver's account, according to law enforcement.

So far, neither Playboi Carti's team nor the Park City Police Department has issued an official comment.

This isn't the first time the Atlanta rapper has had trouble with the law. Carti has previously faced several legal issues, including a 2017 domestic battery charge and a 2019 fine in Scotland for allegedly assaulting a tour bus driver.

In 2020, he was arrested in Georgia after police said they found drugs and guns in his car.

Most recently, in 2022, he was arrested for allegedly choking his then-pregnant girlfriend during an argument.