White House Claps Back: Sabrina Carpenter's Own Lyrics Used to Call Her 'Stupid' in ICE Music Row

The White House this week publicly escalated its feud with Sabrina Carpenter, repurposing the singer's own lyrics to rebuke her after she criticized officials for using her music in a controversial immigration enforcement video.

The controversy began when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted a montage of arrests set to Carpenter's track "Juno," prompting backlash online. The Daily Mail first reported the exchange.

Officials responded directly to Carpenter's criticism. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country," per TMZ.

Jackson continued her message, citing more lyrics. She added, "Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

The singer initially denounced the "ICE" video shortly after its release. Carpenter described her frustration. She said, "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

Supporters of the Trump administration hailed the video, while critics accused the White House of politicizing pop music. Reactions ran the gamut from hilarity to outrage on social media.

One commenter was in favor of the administration's actions, writing, "I'm a hard-working Latino, 75 hours a week. I obey the law, came here legally, I pay my taxes, I speak English, I love this country and I VOTED FOR THIS! Safety and order for my loved ones."

Others chimed in with kudos for the video's tone. One said, "Yo, whoever is running this page is actually so funny." Another added, "This edit is diabolical! Freaking gold!"

Some opponents pointed to President Donald Trump's past associations or questioned the ethics of using pop songs in political messaging. Additional criticism came forward when the artists Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift similarly expressed objections to the administration's use of their content in earlier posts.

According to data shared by officials, "ICE" has a marked increase in custody levels of non-criminal immigrants since Trump's second inauguration, up to numbers not seen since the early 2000s.

The White House has continued using high-profile music in online clips despite repeated protests from entertainers, who say their work is being used without permission or against their values.