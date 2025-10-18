Nicki Minaj Blasts Kevin Federline After Britney's Memoir Meltdown

Nicki Minaj has come to Britney Spears' defense after the pop star publicly addressed her ex-husband Kevin Federline's recent claims in his new memoir, "You Thought You Knew."

The "Super Bass" rapper didn't hold back when she caught wind of the controversy, firing off a bold message aimed directly at Federline.

"KEVIN FEDERLINE B—H WHEN I CATCH U," Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter), according to TMZ.

The post has since been deleted, but not before fans took notice of her strong defense of Spears.

Federline's upcoming memoir, set to hit shelves on October 21, paints a troubling picture of his marriage to Spears.

In it, he reportedly accuses the singer of drug use, cheating, and even acting violently toward their two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

The book's release has sparked outrage among Spears' supporters — and now, among her famous friends too.

Spears responded to the memoir earlier this week, expressing heartbreak and exhaustion over what she described as years of emotional manipulation.

"The constant gaslighting from my ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," Spears wrote on X.

According to HNHH, she went on to say she has always fought to maintain a relationship with her sons but has been "demoralized" by the ongoing situation.

Nicki Minaj defended Britney in a now-deleted post on X, saying: "KEVIN FEDERLINE B*TCH WHEN I CATCH U." pic.twitter.com/EHEKqLWFC3 — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) October 16, 2025

Britney Spears: Kevin's Memoir Is Hurting Me

She also accused Federline of disrespecting her in front of their children, saying they have "witnessed the lack of respect shown by their own father."

Spears added that she has been trying to live a peaceful life out of the spotlight and that she's speaking out now because she's "had enough."

In her post, the "Toxic" singer also urged fans not to believe the "white lies" in Federline's book, saying, "They are going straight to the bank, and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

Federline, now 47, has not directly responded to Minaj's remarks. His representatives have also remained silent on the backlash following Spears' emotional post and Minaj's viral reaction.

Meanwhile, Spears' rep told Page Six that the pop star's main focus remains her children. "All she cares about are her kids and their well-being during this sensationalism," the statement read.

The rep also criticized Federline for trying to "profit off" his former wife's name after his child support payments ended.